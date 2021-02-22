How to guarantee the success of your Box Build Assembly?

Box build is also known as systems integration. It’s a service that includes many different elements and components.

The complicated structure often forces electronics manufacturers to cooperate on the project with many subcontractors. One company may be responsible for design refinement and another for final assembly.

Coordination of box assembly in such a situation can be complicated and does not guarantee success. An ideal solution for the producer may be to find one reliable partner.

What does box build assembly include?

Assembling a box construction can include anything from design and manufacturing to final assembly. In other words, system integration means enclosure design and fabrication, PCBA installation, cable installation, and wiring harness assembly. More complex box structure assembly designs may even include the installation of electrical and/or pneumatic systems. Such a product is ready for shipment to the client. Therefore, it is necessary to plan product packaging, labeling, and shipping.

ALL SERVICES IN ONE PLACE

Cooperation with one partner helping with electronic manufacturing services eliminates the risk of misunderstandings. They may occur in the case of partnership with various suppliers at each stage of box building. Additionally, working with one EMS can shorten the shipping time, streamline the assembly process, and save a lot of money without compromising quality. You need to remember just a few basic things to ensure the success of your box build assembly.

What should you remember when ordering box build assembly?

The box assembly service differs depending on what product it concerns. However, there are some similarities between the individual projects. The similarities are the information you should convey to an Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) provider. This knowledge can reduce the assembly time of the boxes and ensure a higher quality of electromechanical assembly.

BILL OF MATERIALS

Presenting a complete Bill of Materials (BOM) is the first requirement for any electronic manufacturing service provider. It enables EMS to understand all the key components and materials that need to be acquired. The BOM also allows you to identify smaller items such as wires, nuts, bolts, adhesives, bands, heat shrinks, washers, etc. Defining each material will avoid unexpected cost increases and prevent unforeseen production delays.

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS

The dimensions of the unit should include details of the size and weight of the assembly. This information will allow EMS to decide how to handle the entire box structure assembly process. Product dimension will also help you decide on various factors such as handling, storage, shipping, and any other actions related to the build process. At the same time, you can inform your supplier about the type of packaging and transportation required for the finished product. In other words, dimensional information affects the storage, transportation, packaging, and shipment of a product.

3D CAD MODEL

The role of visualization in the process of building a box is significant. There are many programs on the market today that offer free drawing viewers. Many advanced EMS providers have CAD packages that make it easy to convert drawings into building instructions and update them if necessary. The CAD drawing should present the entire layout in detail with an indication of all components. Thanks to this, the box build assembly can be much shorter.

EXAMPLE UNIT

The prototype provides elementary information for the EMS. In particular, providing a prototype is significant when the CAD drawings are not very accurate or finished. Even with minimal documentation, highly skilled electronics manufacturing service providers can duplicate an exemplary prototype unit provided by the client.

TESTING

Testing is a pivotal element in assessing the reliability of electronic products. Before the whole box build assembly process begins, the electronics manufacturer must indicate to the EMS supplier what safety tests it must perform. Whether you want to perform functional tests, visual inspections, or factory application tests, be sure to talk to EMS about it. The supplier’s knowledge and experience will allow you to find solutions that will work best in a given case.

PACKING AND SHIPPING

Providing the EMS supplier with information about packing and shipping the finished box is often overlooked at the very beginning of cooperation. That is a big mistake. The supplier should know the producer’s expectations before starting the production process. This information allows EMS to plan to manage the entire box assembly process and optimize lead times.

A combination of quality and efficiency

Whether your project requires a simple, uncomplicated box construction or a more complex assembly, it’s a good idea to find an EMS provider who has the knowledge, equipment, and experience to meet your needs. Both the complex and uncompounded box assembly requires careful consideration of the requirements. The more information the electronics manufacturer provides to the EMS supplier at the planning stage, the quicker the delivery, the higher the quality, and, eventually, the safer the product.

Above all, it is a good idea to find a complete EMS solution provider who can offer comprehensive support for all your outsourcing needs. Experienced EMS can obtain all the materials needed, construct a PCBA, provide the necessary cables and complete the production process by building the client’s end product. Comprehensive services also help reduce the requirements for investment in initial resources. Thanks to acquiring such a partner, you will be in a perfect position to focus on other aspects of your business.

