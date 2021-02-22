Scots comic Janey Godley to launch menopause initiative

SCOTS comic Janey Godley teams up with Fife library staff to encourage openness about menopause.

The comedian is set to launch the initiative, Pause…not Full Stop, during an online comedy night this Wednesday.

It is set to feature a series of creative events aimed at promoting discussion.

Janey Godley’s menopause-themed event will include time for informal chat so that audience members can share their experiences – and chat about what might help them to cope with the symptoms.

Pause … not Full Stop is one of 16 projects in the UK-wide Engaging Libraries Programme. The initiative enables libraries to interact with their users in new ways while encouraging local communities to engage with research.

The Fife project, which will include themed bakery sessions, drama workshops and other activities, had been due to start last May, but Covid put events on hold.

OnFife Libraries staff will work with leading experts to help raise awareness of research linked to the menopause and direct people to trusted sources of information.

Numbers at the Zoom event are limited to 100, but the show will be filmed and shared later online. Tickets for the one-hour show, which starts at 7pm, are £3.

The Engaging Libraries Programme is a partnership between the Carnegie UK Trust, Wellcome and the Wolfson Foundation.

OnFife Project manager Yvonne Melville said: “We’re really pleased Janey can join us. We want to encourage people to challenge their own – and society’s – view of the menopause and to do so while having a laugh in a relaxed setting.”