THE Scottish Government has announced a new fund worth £7m to improve equality and human rights in Scotland.

The funding will support advances in human rights, promote equality and tackle discrimination around age, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, disability and race.

The fund will remain open for applications from today until 14 May, and will cover projects over the next three years up to 2024.

The Fund will provide £7 million for 2021/22. Funding for future years will be dependent upon the Annual Spending Review and Scottish Budget.

The fund comes in addition to Delivering Equally Safe, which is a £13 million fund to support frontline organisations to tackle violence against women and girls as well as projects that broaden access to support survivors.

Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie said:” This fund will support the vital efforts of expert organisations to break down barriers, empower individuals and communities, and build a fairer Scotland which has equality and human rights at its heart.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted those who already experience inequality, and shone a light on the systemic and structural inequalities that continue to permeate society.

“We want to see a Scotland which is inclusive, free from discrimination, where the human rights of everyone are respected, protected and fulfilled.”

Celia Tennant, Chief Executive of Inspiring Scotland, which will manage the fund, said: “There has never been a more important time to focus our efforts on advancing equality and human rights in Scotland.

“We know that collaboration will be key to the success of this fund and we are looking forward to working and learning with partners across sectors, to embed equality and human rights into policy and practice, support people to exercise their rights, and live free from discrimination.”

Successful applicants will be notified by July with funding being made available in October 2021.