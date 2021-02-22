The darkest moments faced by immigrants

Some countries today face a lot of security issues, and it exposes the population to death and some instances, starvation.

The people during the violence may be separated and harmed. Individuals and families may end up fleeing for their lives and search for stability.

Therefore, immigrants are people who move from one country to another, and they are usually in search of better living conditions.

It could either be work, education, safety measures, or family-related. In the process of migrating, families may be separated at the border of any country or beyond the border points.

The separation affects the family units and the individuals and different levels, and the best question is how to help separated immigrant families?

Some policies are set up that do not favor the immigrant families, and they may be separated.

The elders may be taken to work centers, and the children taken to centers designated for them. Separation generally occurs to families that try to cross borders without going through the required authorization process or seeking legal protection.

GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS

Some of the unfavorable immigration policies last for short periods, and the government, through the regulations of immigration bodies, is pressured to protect them.

The government is ordered to unify the separated family members, but the process is usually slow.

There are some cases whereby the reunification process between parents and children is hindered as the parent may have been deported in the process leaving the children orphaned permanently.

Family separation brings immense trauma upon the affected families, and overcoming the trauma may take long periods, and the harm at times may not be overcome.

The government should put in place measures that prohibit the separation of immigrant families at any point in time.

It will help ensure that the families stick together and can easily access each other. Registration of the families at any entry points ensures that they can easily be located in the areas where they settle and the work that they engage.

EXPERIENCED PRIOR TRAUMA

Most individuals assume that the traumas immigrants face start at the border entry points, but the trauma starts way earlier to both the children, parents, and guardians.

People move from their countries to seek better employment opportunities to help improve their living standards.

It involves work relocation to a different country, or people seeking better working conditions in terms of payment, and others are forced to move.

Forced immigrants are people who choose to believe they have no other option but to move from their country in search of security, life stability, and maintain their integrity. Most immigrants flee from natural disasters, civil wars, and continued famine.

So for people to move, they are generally in search of life protection. The migration from their initial location is generally not safe, and people face a lot of attacks from other communities, and they may lose their properties, and some may die.

The difficulties people face have mental impacts that are tormenting and destabilizing to them.

They experience violence and abuse when they are fleeing, and organizations should come up with measures that can help them cope with the physical, mental, and emotional pain they face.

Separation of the families further deepens the hurt that the migrants have faced, and it creates a long-lasting despair effect on the children and the parents.

The increased stress levels are not healthy for any human being and are very toxic and traumatic.

LONG TERM EFFECTS

The pressures and the toxic experiences that the migrants face expose them to mental disorders and physical stress. It includes post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and increased anxiety levels.

Children may be unable to cope, and family separation increases their inability to build emotional, mental, and physical attachments in their lives.

Normally when children are growing up, their brain cells adapt to how family and relationships should be.

Their brain cells and systems hold a certain perspective on how relationships should be upheld. It depends on the environment they have grown seeing, which is either safe or unsafe, and it could be reliable or unreliable.

These memories are created last for an extended period of time in the children’s lives, which may continually affect them in their adult lives.

The disruptions of the migrants’ lives and the children develop insecurities in attachments.

Insecurity in attachments leaves the impression in the children that the world is neither safe nor trustworthy.

They then have difficulties in controlling their emotions, stress, and anger and have difficulties maintaining long-lasting and stable relationships.

The continued stress levels may be passed from generation to generation as parents cannot provide a growing environment that upholds surety and stable relationships. Reuniting the families may help the immigrants, but it does not work immediately.

They have to rebuild their trust and make the children understand that it was not their fault that they got separated. Mental experts should also be involved in ensuring that immigrants are mentally stable and help them cope with the pain they undergo.

THE PRESENT SERVICES THAT CAN HELP THE IMMIGRANTS

The existing policies formulated by different governments should put different free or affordable services that will help the migrants cope with the trauma they have experienced.

When given tools, resources, and opportunities, most people and family units quickly heal from the pain and the trauma.

Reuniting the families in a short time frame helps in ensuring they deal with the pain they have faced together.

If the families remain separated for an extended period of time, the family members may lose the value and meaning of togetherness.

The existing authorities took a lot of time before uniting these families, and in some instances, they are not united.

After uniting the separated families’ psychological help, these individuals should be availed as it is the best coping mechanism. Unfortunately, most of these families and their children do not have access to the service as the governments have not put in place in the service provider.

The only services offered to the migrants are pro bono, and they are only available to the social workers and people under professions that help them afford the services.

Data entry should be done carefully so that the families’ location will be made more comfortable.

They should be provided with the relevant social requirements to help settle down. It is still unclear how many families will remain separated if the government does not implement the right measures.

In conclusion, immigrants move from one place to another when they search for safe and secure living conditions and improve their living standards.

They face a lot of challenges as they move, and these expose the families and individuals to trauma.

The faced trauma may affect the children’s way of forming attachments, and many are unable to form stable and long lasting relationships.

The government has not made it any easy to help the families reunite. Psychological services are essential to help the families cope with the traumas they have faced and help them develop ways they can live a better life.

Policies to help these individuals are very cruel, and they mostly do not help families.

The most affected population in the immigration process is the children, as they have not fully developed to understand how environments should be.

The toxic exposure in the living environments they grow up in is a disadvantage in their lives.

Most family members have various mental conditions like increased anxiety levels, depression, and post traumatic disorder.

In the world today, there should be organizations and policies enacted to protect and help any immigrant who is in need and not a criminal as they are human too