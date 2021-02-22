This Year’s Racing Events Covid Update

The unprecedented outbreak of the covid pandemic in 2020 took the entire globe by surprise. Our way of living was disrupted abruptly. We were forced to redefine how we live, putting things we love to do on hold for a while.

Millions of businesses across the U.K suffered under the newly introduced regulations. Even betting sites that published horse racing tips suffered downtime due to lack of events to bet on. Governments and authoritative bodies in almost all countries implemented stringent laws and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Social distancing became the norm of the day. The places one visits, and the level of interaction with other people is regulated.

Various sports have also been impacted by covid. The horse racing sector suffered too. Courses were closed and most horse racing events were either postponed or cancelled altogether as the virus continued to transcend international borders. But now, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has lifted the ban to stage all games behind closed doors.

Suppose you would like to bet but you are new to horse racing. Not to worry, there are numerous resources you can utilize to learn the fundamentals. The BHA has released an updated list of guidelines for all concerned persons to follow.

Upcoming Events In 2021

Great Britain is a vast territory scattered all over with racecourses. Horse racing is the second most popular sport in the state, whether you are in Devon or Scotland. It has an intense fan base who visit these courses to spectate and place wagers on their favorite horses. You can get racing tips coming from OLBG’s racing experts to increase your knowledge about the races and enjoy the sport to its fullest. Major events such as the ones mentioned above are guaranteed to be full of surprises and excitement.

Horse races in the UK are categorized into two main types: National Hunt Racing and Flat racing. The later is a performance-based race. It is run on flat, leveled land made from synthetic material, dirt, or turf; which is where it derives its name. Thoroughbreds are often used for these types of races. On the other hand, National Hunt racing involves two or more horses who have to jump over ditches and fences. These obstacles are part of the course. Flat racing events are more popular compared to National Hunt racing ones.

As we prepare to say goodbye to the cold of winter, there are numerous prestigious horse racing fixtures to suit a diverse range of fans. Here are some of the biggest horse racing events to keep an eye on in 2021.

1. The Grand National

In 2020, The Jockey Club announced the cancellation of one of the key races. The event is a National Hunt horse race held every year. But due to the covid outbreak, Grand National 2020 did not occur. It was scheduled for the 4th of April at the Aintree Racecourse, which is a short distance from Liverpool. Fans from all over were disappointed as it is probably the most anticipated racing sport in the UK.

But this year, the event has been fixed to run through three days, from the 8th to the 10th of April. It is a 30 fence tough race on a hardy course, and only the best horses pull through. It is the most popular betting event in the British Sporting calendar. The grand prize is a million pounds.

The grapevine has whispers that two-time defending champion, Tiger Roll, is expected to have a third consecutive win before he retires. Betting operators are offering racing tips to punters in favor of Tiger Roll.

2. Royal Ascot

Falling under the category of Flat races, this glamorous event is the UK’s most finest race meetings. It is held annually on the Ascot Racecourse and is attended by the Queen herself among other dignitaries. Her Majesty even has Thoroughbred horses participating in the race.

Be part of the class and excitement on 15 – 19 June 2021. With two cash prizes at stake, a million pounds each, bookkeepers are already creating odds and betting bloggers are speculating to provide gamblers with horse racing tips.

Guidelines For Resumption Of Horse Racing

Lucky for horse racing fans, protocols are being introduced and reviewed to uphold social distancing during events. Here are some regulations that have to be met for a meeting to occur.

Racing will take place behind closed doors.

Medical screening in advance of all attendees.

Maintenance of social distancing within the course.

The BHA is working in conjunction with several authoritative bodies to assess the current covid situation in relation to race meetings. They have established that horse racing is a minimum risk sport as contact can be avoided and takes place in the outdoors.

Betting On Horse Races: Is It Safe?

Just like any other form of gambling, placing wagers is purely a game of chance that is manipulated using probability stats. Safe betting is a concern for almost all punters. You want the odds you pick to avoid maximum risk and still have the highest winning potential. To be a pro at horse betting one has to learn the fundamentals of horse race gambling.

First and foremost, understand that there are two types of bets you can make: Straight bets where you only bet on one horse, or exotic wagers which allow you to bet on multiple horses under a single bet.

When it comes to actual betting, you can choose to pick a random horse if you wish. Typically, this is an amateur move. To win money, make prior use of resources in printed media and online for horse racing tips. And finally, when you get to the tracks, opt for a human teller rather than an automated service as they are faster and more efficient.

Final Take

The cancellation of racing events in 2020 due to the covid pandemic was a major blow to the sporting industry. Betting operators also felt the impact. In 2021, we anticipate seeing more horse races in the UK.