Over 90% of Scots school leavers in positive destinations

93.3% of Scottish pupils had a ’positive destination’ including work, training or further study within three months of leaving school last year, official statistics show.

Additionally 72% went on to higher education which is an all time high for the country.

The proportion of school leavers in higher or further education is at a record high, with 72.2% continuing in education in 2019-20, up from 67.6% in 2018-19.

The statistics do show the impact of the pandemic, with a 2% fall in positive destinations from last year mostly from a decrease in leavers going into work.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said:

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, it is heartening to see a continued high proportion of our pupils in positive destinations after leaving school, with a record percentage continuing in further and higher education.

“This year’s statistics clearly highlight the impact of the pandemic on young people, with a sizeable decrease in those entering employment reflecting the limited opportunities in the labour market. We are providing direct support to those affected through the Young Person’s Guarantee which gives every 16-24 year old a job, placement, training or volunteering opportunity.”

“Closing the poverty-related attainment gap and giving every young person the chance to fulfil their full potential, regardless of their background, remains our defining mission. This commitment is a long-term one, and we know the closure of schools and the cancellation of last year’s exams due to COVID-19 has impacted our progress and made that task harder.”

“We have committed over £300 million in education recovery over this year and next, including to recruit additional teachers and support staff and address digital exclusion. and I am determined to continue to support our young people through these unprecedented times.”