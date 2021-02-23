Clothing brand creates corporate onesie for those working from home

A PLUS sized clothing brand has come up with a unique way to help people working from home work in a corporate and comfortable way.

Big Dude Clothing has designed a home office garment which features a shirt and a tie and joggers all in one.

The £20 WFH “Mullet” Onesie will allow workers to appear smart on their zoom calls while providing a unique way to stay comfortable.

The onesie comes with a zip-up shirt and a sewn on tie on the torso which the company says is ideal for business meetings over Zoom.

It also comes with comfy, stretchy grey joggers on the bottom, so wearers can secretly be working away in complete comfort.

The sizes currently range from 2XL all the way up to 8XL, but the team are considering extending the offering to smaller sizes if the product proves popular with UK workers continuing to work from home throughout the coming months.

Darrell Freeman, Fashion Expert and Director of Big Dude Clothing said: “We’re so excited to be launching this new work-from-home onesie so our plus sized community can work in style and ultimate comfort.

“This design, exclusive to Big Dude Clothing, is something we’ve been working on behind the scenes for a while now and we’re relieved to be finally releasing it.

“We think our community are going to love being able to slip into something warm and comfortable, without the restricting belts and tight collars that wearing real workwear brings.

“This is a very limited product as we only have 100 in stock, so make sure you get yours quickly and start working in the next home office essential.”