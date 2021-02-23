SAINSBURY’S has apologised after a customer was substituted 30 dental brushes instead of a box of tampons.

Maddie Hendrie was left baffled when she received an email from the supermarket saying her box of Tampax was being replaced with the dental sticks.

Maddie from Guildford, Surrey was sent an email on Monday evening, stating: “We’re sorry, but we’ve had to substitute the items below.

“Tampax Compak Regular Tampons Applicator x18 substituted with OraCrae+ 30 Medium Soft 300g. £2.25.)”

Thankfully Maddie managed to cancel the bizarre replacement before her order was delivered.

She took to Facebook to inform Sainsbury’s about the strange substitute last night.

Sharing a screenshot of the email, she wrote: “Not quite sure how that substitute works @Sainsburysnews.”

Maddie included an image of a confused emoji on the post.

Social media user Sabrina Kelly commented on the post: “Sainsbury’s how on earth is dental brushes a substitute for Tampax though?”

And Nathan Wiginton wrote: “They’re similar according to Sainsbury’s.”

Maddie responded writing: “My point exactly!

“I’m sure there was some other type of sanitary product they could have offered me, I would have taken a nappy over using a dental brush as a tampon.

“Sounds kinda painful to me.”

Sainsbury’s responded to Maddie, writing: “I’m very sorry that some of the items on your order had to be substituted.

“We always aim to select all the items on your order but sometimes this isn’t possible due to product availability.

“You can opt out of this process whilst placing the order if you don’t wish to receive subs on the order.”

Speaking today, she said: “I think the word shocked and confused would probably sum up my reaction the best.

“I’m sure there were some far more useful substitutes than dental brushes.

“We cancelled the brushes in the end.”

A spokeswoman for Sainsburys today said:“We’re in touch with Maddy to investigate her experience, which does not reflect the helpful substitution service our colleagues are trained to provide.

“We have also arranged a refund and gesture of goodwill.”