Social media users slam Simon Bowes-Lyon’s “lenient” sentence

SOCIAL MEDIA users slam have slammed the courts decision to give Simon Bowes-Lyon ten months behind bars.

Bowes-Lyon was yesterday jailed for ten months at Dundee Sheriff Court after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at Glamis Castle in Angus, Scotland.

He forced his way into a woman’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her while he hosted an event at his ancestral home.

A first cousin to the Queen – the 34-year-old now faces 10 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to the offence last February and was sentenced.

Despite this, many believe that Bowes-Lyon could be out in just “five months”.

After news of his sentencing was announced yesterday, social media users have been up in arms over the sentence.

Mark Duncan said: “Justice system is a joke.

“The victims show incredible bravery to come forward, the police gather all evidence to prove guilt undoubtedly, then some idiot judge gives them a sentence like this.

“Would they be so lenient if it was their child.

He continued: “Judges need sacking as does their crappy system.”

Mairi Reid added: “He got 10 months. He’ll be out in 5. This justice system is a joke and the police must be sickened to see all their work being treated with scant regard.”

Dawn Charles said: “Why would anyone come forward when the judges in Tayside constantly let abusers/pedophile’s off.

“The time and expense that is wasted just to get it to court let alone the emotional and mental toll on the actual victims.

“Tayside judges should hang their head in shame.”

Glamis Castle, near Forfar, has been the seat of the Bowes-Lyon family since 1372.



It was the childhood home of the Queen Mother, and the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret was born there.



Bowes-Lyon was a great-great nephew of the Queen Mother.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Sentencing Council said: “Individual sentences are a matter for the presiding judge who takes account of the unique particular circumstances of each case.

“Sentencing statements which can assist public understanding of the sentence given, are routinely published on the Judiciary of Scotland website.

“The Council is currently developing a sentencing guideline for offences involving sexual assault and recently published research reviewing the information available on sentencing in these cases.

“The Council also intends to shortly publish commissioned research on public perceptions of sentencing in sexual offences cases which includes interviews with survivors.

“As with all sentencing guidelines developed by the Scottish Sentencing Council, a draft sexual assault guideline will be subject to a full public consultation.”

A Judicial Communications spokesperson said:

“When deciding a sentence, a sheriff will carefully consider the facts that are presented to the court both by the defence and by the prosecution, and will take into account the unique factors of each case.

“A sheriff will carefully consider the circumstances of the particular offence; and the impact on a victim.

“Sheriffs must also have regard to the Scottish Sentencing Council guideline on the principles and purposes of sentencing.”