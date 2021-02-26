Hotels in Ukraine Granted Permits for Operating Casinos

One of the European countries where casinos and other gambling organizations were not allowed to operate was none other than Ukraine. For more than a decade, people in Ukraine didn’t have a casino or any other land-based gambling center they could visit. This started in 2009 when a fire broke out in one off the gambling halls in Dnipropetrovsk and ended up killing nine people.

Since then, gambling was banned in the country, but it all changed last year. There had been attempts before to legalize Ukraine casinos again, but it hadn’t taken hold until 2020 when the bill was finally signed into law.

It had last been rejected in 2009, but last year finally put the ban to an end after eleven years. This decision wasn’t taken lightly and there were obviously some guidelines and rules established for this purpose.

For one, only hotels were given permission for setting up casinos on their premises and there was a criteria established for choosing the hotels as well. The gambling market regulator known as the Gambling and Lottery Regulatory Commission was established on September 23, 2020.

On February 2nd ,2021, the first license was issued by the Gambling and Lottery Regulatory Commission.

Since then, the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lottery, referred to as KRAIL, has issued premises permits to about eleven hotels in different cities of the country. Some of the other hotels that had also applied for the same were rejected. The Fairmont Grand Hotel in Ukraine’s capital was rejected because of incorrect documents. With the permits for the premises, gambling operators are now allowed to collect documents and apply for a gambling license. Some of the hotels that have been granted permits and can now take things forward are mentioned below:

Hotel Lviv in Lviv

Situated in the heart of the city of Lviv, the Hotel Lviv is only at a three minute walking distance from the Lviv Opera Theatre. It is quite popular and boasts a 24-hour reception desk and has elegant and bright rooms with classic-style interiors. All the rooms are equipped with the latest amenities, including a refrigerator, TV and a desk.

There is also a private bathroom attached with the room. As far as the hotel’s facilities are concerned, you will be pleased to know that it has a beauty salon, along with a

restaurant that serves both Ukrainian and European cuisine.

Visitors and guests will also be able to take advantage of a bar where they can enjoy a variety of drinks and now a casino is also expected to be added to the list of activities in Hotel Lviv, which will further add to its appeal. You can also visit various restaurants and cafes that are at a five-minute walk from the hotel.

A bus stop is also located at a distance of 20 meters away from the hotel and only three

kilometers away, people can find the Lviv Central Station, which makes it highly accessible.

As far as the Lviv International Airport is concerned, you can find it at a distance of 10 kilometer from Hotel Lviv.

Grand Hotel Lviv in Lviv

Located in Lviv City Center, Grand Hotel Lviv is a luxury hotel and full-service spa, which boasts a restaurant, an indoor pool and is smoke-free. The Wi-Fi is freely available in public areas and people can also enjoy a bar/lounge, fitness center, along with a poolside bar.

There are a total of 121 rooms, all of which are air-conditioned and soundproofed and feature 24-hour room service and free Wi-Fi. Some of the comforts that people can get include premium pillow and bedding menus, laptop-compatible safes and minibars.

The thoughtful touches like slippers and bathrobes can also be quite appealing.

There are flat-screen televisions in rooms with cable channels and the Grand Hotel Lviv also provides business-friendly amenities, such as phones and desks. Furthermore, rooms come with complimentary bottled water and tea/coffee makers. Housekeeping is provided daily and a nightly turndown service is also available.

A spa tub and an indoor pool can also be found and there are other recreational activities,

such as a sauna and fitness center also included. As far as the spa is concerned, there are various treatment rooms with an array of treatments and therapies provided. With the addition of a casino, the Grand Hotel Lviv will become the perfect option for having a relaxing time and doing a little gambling.

Gagarinn Hotel in Odessa

Located in Odessa, the Gagarinn Hotel is in the Arcadia district of the city, which is often referred to as the tourist district. Therefore, this hotel is considered the best place for leisure and business and most people are greatly appreciative of its location. It is only a nine minute walk away from the Arcadia Beach and it is very close to the nightclubs, modern restaurants and also some other city attractions.

As far as the hotel itself is concerned, it is quite an impressive one, as it boasts a bar/lounge, a restaurant and also a conference center that can come in handy for business meetings.

Guests and visitors can also take advantage of free self-parking, 24-hour room service and a business center. There are a total of 239 rooms in Gagarinn Hotel, each of which is air conditioned, has 40-inch LCD televisions and complimentary toiletries and bathrobes. Wireless internet access is also provided and there are business-friendly amenities available, such as phones and desks.

Concierge services, daily housekeeping, dry cleaning services, laundry facilities, luggage storage and 24-hour front desk are some of the other perks that people can get.

The fact that the Gagarinn Hotel is within walking distance of some of the prominent attractions in Odessa and offers people a lot of ways to spend their time is undoubtedly appealing.

With the addition of a casino in Odessa on the hotel’s premises, its appeal will go up even further and it will draw a much bigger crowd than before, as both guests and visitors will be able to indulge in their love for gambling.