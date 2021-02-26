Scottish property firm launches search for Scotland’s brightest graduates

A SCOTTISH housing, care and property-management group is searching for up to 10 of “Scotland’s brightest university leavers” to join its graduate programme.

Glasgow based Wheatley Group is now searching for the next batch of candidates to join its two year Ignite scheme.

The company has said there will be opportunities for those who are accepted onto the scheme to work across Scotland on a variety of projects.

Graduates will work across Wheatley’s social housing and property-management subsidiaries, including GHA in Glasgow, Dunedin Canmore and West Lothian Housing Partnership in the east, and Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP) in the south.

Lesley Wilkinson, Wheatley Director of Employee Relations, said: “The Ignite programme is one of the best opportunities in Scotland for bright and passionate graduates to build on their academic achievements and develop a career they can be proud of.

“Our housing graduates will play a vital role in the heart of Wheatley communities, making a real difference to people’s lives and helping transform neighbourhoods.”

Successful candidates will receive on the job training as well as further opportunities to study and gain additional qualifications.

Jibran Ellahi, 29, is in the second year of the Ignite programme and is working as a housing officer at GHA.

He said: “Being on the Ignite programme has helped accelerate my learning and development. I am also studying for my Chartered Institute Housing Level 4 qualification.”

Sophie Hughes, 23, graduated with a degree in International Business Management and is now based at DGHP.

Sophie said: “Wheatley offers a combination of a business mind, allowing me to use my degree, with a social heart which is exactly what inspires me to want a career in housing.

“There’s nothing better than the feeling you get when know you have had a positive impact on someone’s day.”

Applicants for Wheatley Group’s Ignite graduate programme must apply by 10 March 2021.