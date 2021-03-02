ASDA has been accused of aggressive nationalism after customers spotted that they have changed the name of their Brussels sprouts to “British Sprouts”.

The supermarket giant was told by Twitter users to “stop this jingoist freedom-fries garbage” after images of the re-branding started circulating on social media yesterday.

Photographs show a 500 gram clear bag “Asda Grower’s Selection British Sprouts” which have apparently been spotted in a UK store.

The packaging also includes a patriotic Union Jack flag at the top.

Twitter user @VexNemorensis posted the “British Sprouts” sighting yesterday, writing: “These are Brussels sprouts, @asda.

“They might be grown in Britain, but they are Brussels sprouts.

“Stop with this jingoist freedom-fries garbage.”

The post has attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from shocked followers, with some branding the re-naming “insanity.”

@HoratioAlger said: “This is getting Monty Python silly.”

@ChrisPen1980 said: “Another thing gone mad. Flag sh****** insanity.”

@MaiaBug2010 added: “I won’t be buying the best of British. The flags are bloody well annoying me, they remind me of our numpty PM and his cronies.”

@TravisTAGR commented: “What are they going to do about French Fries, Swiss Roll, Greek Yogurt, Danish Pastry, B

elgian Bun, French Onion Soup?”

Clearly unimpressed by the change, the original tweeter, @VexNemorensis responded to comments, writing: “The problem isn’t that they’re grown in Britain. I’m pagan, and therefore a tree-hugger of sorts, and therefore I like to see unnecessary transport miles cut down.

“The problem is that they’re not just labelling them “grown in Britain”, because this isn’t just about transport.

“It’s freedom fries for snowflake Brit jingoists. Don’t wanna give them the vapours having to buy anything that might have anything forrin about it, do we?”

Brussels Sprouts get their name from Brussels, where they were first grown in the 16th century.

The first written reference about the love-them-or-hate-them veg, popular mainly around Christmas time, dates back to 1587.

Forerunners to modern Brussels sprouts were likely cultivated in Ancient Rome and possibly as early as the 1200s, in Belgium.

They are known as Brussels Sprouts for this reason universally with the two biggest producers being The Netherlands and the UK.

Asda today said they have used the “British Sprouts” labelling so that customers know that the sprouts are grown in the UK.

A spokesman added: “We have used this packaging on our fruit and veg lines for several years to help customers identify products that are grown in Britain.

“We also sell sprouts sourced outside of the UK which are also equally popular with our customers.”