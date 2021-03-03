AN ALDI advertisement has ruffled feathers after recommending a cast iron cooking pot as a gift for Mother’s Day.

The supermarket has listed the £24.99 Pastel Pink Cast Iron Casserole dish under their Mother’s Day page in one of their sales leaflets.

Images of the half-page recommendation shows two pink cat iron pots next to “Mum in a million” in bold writing.

Below, in fine purple text, the advert reads: “Show her just how much she means to you with thoughtful gifts.”

A “Happy Mother’s Day 14 Mar” slogan is at the top of the page inside a pink flower.

At the bottom of the page there is another selection of red cast iron posts advertised.

A shocked customer posted a photograph of the page onto Facebook on Monday (1 FEB), writing: “Nothing says Mother’s Day like a cast iron pan.”

The post was inundated with hundreds of comments from group members who wondered whether they had been transported back to the 1950’s.

One follower wrote: “Haha be like ‘thanks mum for everything you do… Now here’s your new pan, off you go into the kitchen then, get the dinner on’.”

Another user said: “Reminds me of when I passed my driving test. My husband bought me a set of pans! How I didn’t throw them at his head I’ll never know.”

One user wrote: “Have we flipped back to the 1950’s?”

One woman wrote: “Terrible. That isn’t a present for the person, it is for the house. I would rather have nothing than that.”

While another shocked member replied: “You may as well throw an ironing board in too… Why not treat us.”

Some users made light of the advert, saying they’d be happy to receive the pots as a Mother’s Day gift.

One follower wrote: “Why are people getting the hump over this? I’d be over the moon with a gift like this.”

And another fan of the pots, added: “If someone brought me that pan I’d be over the moon.”