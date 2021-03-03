SCOT farmer Jim Strathern and his family have given out an astonishing 200,000 eggs to worthy causes across the Central Belt.

During the last couple years and throughout the pandemic, the big-hearted producers have handed out in excess of one million eggs, free of charge, to people who most need them.

The most recent delivery from the Stirlingshire family was 12 cases of 30 dozen, dispatched to the Blameless charity in Hamilton, which helps children of families blighted by alcohol addiction.

Jim, his wife Hilary and daughter Claire also give eggs to food banks in Stirling, Falkirk and Glasgow.

The farm currently keeps 12,000 birds which produce 10,500 eggs a day.

He said: “We have always tried to help wherever we can. We are only a small local business, but it has been a privilege since we started to be able to give something back to the local community.”

Egglicious had its origins in 2013 when the family bought the then 15-year-old Claire 10 pullets, or young hens, to rear as a hobby. The business burgeoned, first selling at the farm gate then becoming registered to sell to local hotels, restaurants, cafes and shops.

The birds, which roam freely on the farm which overlooks three of Stirling’s most historical landmarks, including Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument and the site of the Battle of Bannockburn.