Jack Ross has told his players to remember the success that has put Hibs in the driving seat for a third place finish as they look to bounce back at St Johnstone.

The Leith outfit suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Motherwell last weekend.

However, Ross’ team, who have a game in hand, remain four points clear of Aberdeen in the race to become the best of the rest, a lead built on a productive spell of five wins from six league outings.

Hibs take on Betfred Cup winners Saints in Perth on Saturday and Ross does not want his players getting down about their display against the Steelmen.

He said: “We have been on a brilliant run recently, last month we returned a terrific points total that put us in a good position.

“In the context of the last month and beyond it’s been a good period for us.

“Any disappointment you have is in the context of winning five from six games and our points return has been great.

“Again, if you take the next five games in isolation, if we return the same points total we will be in an excellent position.

“It is a case of reminding the players that there can’t be a drop in standards.

“it is also a case of understanding what they have done and the very realistic chance they have of having a successful season.”

Aberdeen failed to take advantage of Hibs’ set-back after going down 1-0 at Celtic.

But with three games to go before the split, Ross admits he would rather focus on his team having control of their own destiny.

He added: “It’s more a case of focusing on our own result and how we fell short in certain areas.

“Everything else is not for us to control.

“It has always been on the points total and we are still in a good position.”