A SECURITY guard was shocked after discovering a “realistic” willy-shaped sweet potato in his bag of veg.

Dominic Delavega couldn’t believe his eyes when he found the chunky three incher in amongst his bag of sweet potatoes from Asda on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from Tunbridge Wells, Kent has shocked social media users after posting photographs of his X-rated discovery on Facebook.

Images show Dominic clasping the relaxed-looking potato in the palm of his hand.

Another image shows a side view of the root vegetable to highlight two bulges at the base.

Dominic said he spotted the “resemblance” instantly but went on to chop the phallus-shaped veg into sweet potato chips.

He posted images of the discovery onto Facebook later on the same day, writing: “Be gentle.”

The rude veg has attracted hundreds of comments from Facebook users who cannot believe their eyes.

One woman said: “Reminds me of my ex.”

Another commented: “You be gentle, put some lotion on it or something.”

While another posted: “Love f****** potatoes.”

One commenter then said: “Be genital.”

Speaking today, Dominic said: “I just knew that this would get a reaction because of the resemblance to a real willy.

“My daughter’s mother loved it and everyone else laughed, my father-in-law said this is why I went vegan.

“It was around three inches big, two inches wide.”