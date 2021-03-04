What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil and Treats for Dogs?

CBD Oil is the latest trend in pet wellness. There is a lot of information about it online, but like every responsible pet owner, you may seek to find out more before giving it your pet. At Formulaswiss, we develop a wide range of CBD products for dogs and we understand your need to know more about these products.

We asked respected Veterinarians for their advice on this issue and this article reflects what we found out.

Will CBD Oil Affect Your Dog?

So far, there hasn’t been any formal studies on how CBD affects dogs. But since dogs also have endocannabinoid receptors, CBD is bound to behave in much the same way it does with humans; interacting with these receptors to help maintain balance in the body. For this reason, CBD oil is likely to have the same effect on dogs as on humans.

What Health Problems Can CBD Oil Treat in Dogs?

Since studies on dogs have not been conducted yet, there is little scientific data on the health problems CBD can treat in dogs. But there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from many dog owners around the world that suggests it can treat pain and control various types of seizures.

Veterinary doctors also point out that because of its anti-inflammatory properties, CBD can have numerous potential benefits including cardiac benefits, anti-nausea effects, anti-anxiety and anti-cancer benefits. It may also have potential appetite stimulation properties to help when your dog just simply won’t eat.

There is an ongoing study by the American Canine Health Foundation and the Colorado State University that seeks to evaluate the impact of CBD on epileptic dogs. This study seeks to get more data on the use of CBD in epileptic dogs.

Are there Any Side Effects the CBD in Dogs?

There is still no scientific data on any potential side effects of CBD in dogs, but there are several potential side effects on humans. To minimize the development of any side effects, always use the proper dosage.

The following are some of the side effects that occur in humans, that may also be present in dogs;

Dry mouth, that may manifest as increased thirst in dogs

A temporary drop in blood pressure is possible. This may cause a feeling of light-headedness, although your dog may not be able to let you know.

CBD has also been known to cause drowsiness, particularly when used in high doses.

Are there Any Risk of Using CBD Oil for Dogs?

Since there is very little research on CBD oil for dogs, there is no official guideline from the FDA on how to use it. It is therefore not easy to determine the amount that would be toxic your dog. But it is worth noting that any medication or supplement carries an inherent risk, and it may be a good idea to start out with small amounts and monitor the effects over time.

It is also important to make sure the CBD oil products you purchase are of very high quality. At Formulaswiss, a certificate of analysis for all products to help you choose the right product.