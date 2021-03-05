How One Charity Is Raising Awareness About The Impact Of Blindness

Charities are always endeavouring to educate the masses on the problems they deal with day-to-day, and blindness is certainly no exception.

In fact, blindness is far from a static issue. There has been a distinct rise in the number of blind people who’ve reported hallucinations in recent times. They are thought to suffer from Charles Bonnet syndrome (CBS), where experiences like loneliness and reduced exercise trick their brains into producing false images. Ultimately, each blind person has their own hurdles to clamber over, and no two experiences are necessarily the same, nor stay that way forever.

However, one charity is admirably raising awareness about the impact of blindness in their respective communities. Here’s all the ways that the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute is making a real difference.

Recognising the Bigger Picture

Understandably, many people see a problem and perceive only the surface of the issue. However, the best charities delve a little deeper.

For example, the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute recognise that blindness is not only highly preventable in many circumstances, but that is also a symptom of a poorer society. Their primary mission is to prove the value in “curing avoidable poverty-driven blindness”, in their own words, making interventions into poorer communities in India between 2015 and 2019. It’s a worldwide issue, rooted in more depraved segments of civilization.

Unfortunately, there are many people in the world today who simply chalk up poorer communities to bad luck, and they continue on with their lives thankful for what they have whilst promptly forgetting the less fortunate people in other areas of the world. In linking avoidable blindness with a root cause in property, the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute can rectify the blindness, whilst also highlighting and combatting the root cause of the issue. That’s important, because not every charity can say that for themselves, unfortunately.

They also recognise that they don’t only want to only fix the blindness issues that’re besetting poorer communities, but “transfer the knowledge of how to do this into the poor countries where these solutions are needed the most.” This is a great way to raise awareness, because it demonstrates that their charity is a starting point for a larger journey. It shows that they have researched the issue and recognise the full-scale of what they’re dealing with, making them a more reputable source in the raising of awareness.

Local Focus

While having good intentions, some charities can bite off more than they can chew. They may raise awareness in broad or sweeping statements, omitting things like statistics or the specifics of their mission.

The Tej Kohli Cornea Institute take a different approach. Because they have identified avoidable blindness as a poverty-related concern, they can thereby focus on their efforts in specific local communities. That means they can train local teams, connect with local people, and hopefully build community eye hospitals that’re outfitted with all the latest state-of-the-art medical equipment. It’s a big challenge, but it’s a focused one, and that makes their raising of awareness more poignant.

Of course, there’s no sacrifice to made here. The charity doesn’t become more niche or obscure in favouring a localised approach. After all, appeals are still published around the major broadsheets to hype awareness and raise funds, and there’s no reason that charities of any shape and size can’t do the same. However, the local focus gets to the heart of matters quickly, devoting time and resources to where it’s needed most, and brings the matters of real people out into the light.

Care and Caution

Some charities are embroiled in difficult times presently, as the government has frequently overlooked them when providing support, dealing a critical blow to their capabilities. Not every organisation will survive this punishing bout of bad luck.

However, the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute tackle their issues, in their own words, “one day at a time whilst being efficient with our resources”. Raising awareness is an admirable cause to begin with, but to persist in doing it with one hand tied behind your back is an entirely different game. It highlights their level of commitment to tackling the issue of avoidable blindness, and that for them, this isn’t a fun volunteering project they squeeze in their life. Instead, it’s a principle, and they’ll see it through until the bitter end.

While every charity’s cause is just, those who remain committed to their goals in times and refuse to relent to pressure will have more wisdom to share. It sparks hope and inspiration, two essential ingredients any charity needs to excel to new heights, bringing more people into the fold who are keen to hear words from the veterans of generosity.

Ultimately, being a ‘nice and kind charity’ is all well and good when times are good. The real test is staying true in times of hardship, and if charities can stay the course like the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute, it’s far more likely that their raising of awareness will have a larger impact.