6 Ways For Improved Volkswagen Van Operation

If you are running a Volkswagen commercial van business, then I am sure you must know the importance of maintaining the vans. Regular maintenance, fuel economy and periodic checks help the operations run smoothly. If you are assuming that it takes a lot to ensure economical operation, then that is not always true.

Proper planning and a practical approach can help you improve your VW van’s performance. Whereas overlooking its maintenance can contribute significantly to your losses. Therefore, here are six easy ways to improve your Volkswagen van operation.

1: Plan Your Trips Beforehand

Planning is the key to sustainability. Instead of leaving for an unplanned trip, try to plan your trips. It helps in estimating the cost, which helps to save money. Moreover, you will reach the destination in the least time since you will be aware of the route and the destination.

You may consider combined trips as well; however, make sure the quality of your business service is not compromised. Learn about the route and the road conditions beforehand. It will help you avoid congested routes which will save time and fuel.

2: Load your vans properly

Loading a van properly is very important for ensuring safety and security. An insecure or badly loaded van can compromise the steering and handling and a shifting load whilst in transit can damage the goods being transported. Abrupt breaking should also be avoided s this can also shift the load. When only partly loading a van and if the goods are heavy it’s best to place the items as close to the centre of gravity within the van as possible. This would be in the centre of the van and directly behind and up against the back of the van cab.

With heavy loads it’s tempting to leave the items close to the rear of the van after loading, it seams too much of an effort to move them further in to the van only to make more work for yourself when unloading. However a partly loaded van with heavy items at the back is more susceptible to having the tail spin out as the van turns. Again this can damage goods but also potentially cause an accident as the tail of the van shifts under it’s own weight.

4: Save the fuel with steady speed

A heavy vehicle such as a van, especially a fully loaded van, requires more time to slow down and accelerate. Therefore, if the driver is continuously using the brake, then they are possibly going too fast. Encourage your drivers to drive at a steady speed as it will save fuel and ensure the van’s safety and the safety of other vehicles on the road.

Moreover, to maintain the van’s stability, the driver should slow down while using a roundabout or tight bend.

5: Ensure regular maintenance and checks

Regular maintenance should be your top priority if you are using the vehicles regularly commercially. Poor maintenance and irregular checks can result in poor performance. To avoid any loss, make sure to conduct a daily or weekly check of the vans for any potential problems. Body analysis can be done daily, whereas tyre conditions and inflation levels should be checked a couple of times a week and the oil levels and the engine should be checked every one to two weeks.

6: Regular servicing

Regular servicing is a critical part of van maintenance. To ensure the best possible service use a professional such as Volksmaster and their Volkswagen van centre Manchester. Scheduling regular servicing as per the manufacturers recommendation helps to avoid any unexpected issues or worse a breakdown. Moreover, it helps the van to function smoothly and safely, reducing wear and tear that could result in problems later.

If you are in Central or North Manchester, visit our site, whether it's a single van or a complete van fleet, you can count on the Volksmaster van centre professionals to provide the best service at the most competitive prices. They service all major brands of commercial vans; Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes, Renault, Fiat, Vauxhall, Citroen.