Frazer Coupland, CEO of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Highland Tourism Partnership.

The partnership is a collective of tourism groups from throughout the Scottish Highlands which aims to develop Highland tourism strategy.

From the start of what has been described as an ‘unimaginable year’, appointed leaders of Highland destinations have regularly met informally to overcome the challenges and find creative ways to work with the region’s vital tourism businesses.

As attention now turns to recovery both destination leads and public sector partners collectively felt that those businesses fortunate enough to survive would benefit from a re-established and stronger Highland Tourism Partnership.

Having been asked why the Highland Tourism Partnership is so important, Frazer Coupland answered: “There is never a better time for businesses to collaborate than when faced with a crisis.

“Whilst I understand that there are some fish that love to swim upstream, there are more people, like me, who want to overcome challenges.

“With great management we can now start to think about Highland recovery and embrace the challenges ahead.”

Michael Golding, CEO of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: “The Highland Tourism Partnership will once again bring together destination organisations and the public sector to work together and create collaborative opportunities for our tourism industry.

“Whilst the pandemic has brought significant challenges it has enforced new ways of working such as virtual meetings, it has at the same time created opportunity.

“We look forward to working closely with Frazer in his new role as Chair.”

Chris Taylor, Regional Leadership Director at VisitScotland said: “I’d like to congratulate Frazer on his appointment as Chair of the Highland Tourism Partnership.”

Frazer Coupland added: “The time is right for uniting the extraordinary work of the Highland destinations, delivering crystal clear messages in order that visitors, businesses, our valued communities, economies and our natural environment can enjoy a vibrant future. We can only do this if we work together.”