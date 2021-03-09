Top 10 Tips to Improve Your Sleep Quality 

Quality sleep is extremely important for a person to stay healthy. People these days are so busy and they don’t have enough time to eat and sleep properly. In fact, most people sleep about 5 to 6 hours, far less than what they need. This means many people these days experience reduced sleep quality. Some of the reasons behind it include –

Using the wrong mattress

Health problems

Here are some reasons why you should have proper sleep.

collPoor sleep can actually make you fat. Recent studies conducted on sleeping patterns have shown that people whose sleep duration is less have more weight when compared to people who generally have adequate sleep. Remember that short sleep duration can actually increase the risk of obesity. If you are planning to lose your weight then make sure that you have adequate sleep.

Poor sleep can actually disturb your appetite. In fact, you will start eating more because of poor sleep quality. Hence, it is very important to have proper sleep to prevent fluctuations in your appetite.

Quality sleep is important for proper brain functioning as well. Remember, poor sleep can actually lead to reduced memory power. In fact, you will not be able to concentrate on anything due to poor sleep.

Sleep will have a direct impact on an athlete’s performance. Hence, if you are an athlete you have to make sure that you have proper sleep. Proper sleep can improve the speed and accuracy of an athlete.

Improper sleep can increase the risk of heart diseases. Recent studies have shown that people who have 7 to 8 hours of sleep are healthy when compared to people who sleep for less than 7 hours daily.

Poor sleep can also increase the risk for diabetes.

Poor sleep and depression are linked with each other. Poor sleep quality leads to a condition called depression. People with depression frequently complain about the reduced sleep quality.

People who sleep for more than 7 to 8 hours daily will have better immunity levels when compared to the people who sleep for less than 7 hours daily.

Improper sleep can make you weak emotionally. In fact, you will lose interest in everything. People with sleep problems don’t show any interest in interacting with people. These people also stay angry most of the time and get irritated easily.

# Tips to improve your sleep

Make it a habit to go to bed daily at the same time. This will make your body habituated to going to sleep at a set time. Make sure that you sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours daily to stay healthy and active.

Don’t stress yourself much. Make sure that you don’t think about anything which increases stress on your mind. Read books and relax to avoid stress. Music can also help you get relieved from stress.

Make sure that you turn off the lights in your room when you sleep. This will help you to have a better sleep.

Make sure that you clean your bed sheets at least once a week to have a better sleep. Using the same bed sheets for a long period of time without washing can actually spoil the quality of your sleep. In fact, your bed sheets smell better when you wash them frequently.

You should also maintain your mattress clean to improve your sleep quality. Replace your old mattress with a new one at least once for every 5 years to have a better sleep. Remember, unclean and dirty mattresses can attract the dust mites and termites which can cause health problems. These dust mites and termites can disturb your sleep. In fact, their bites can actually cause skin allergy. Hence, it is better to give your mattress for vacuuming at least once for 2 months to maintain them dust free.

Remove the electronic devices from your bed room to improve your sleep quality. Many people have a habit of keeping their mobiles beside them while sleeping. If you are one among them then make sure that you don’t keep your mobiles beside you while sleeping as the radiations from it can spoil your sleep quality. These radiations are also harmful to health as well. Remove the refrigerator as well from your bedroom to sleep without any disturbance. The blue light from the laptops, TVs can also spoil the quality of your sleep.

Add some scented candles in your bedroom to improve your sleep quality. You can also add a few drops of any essential oil as per your choice to water and spray that mixture on your pillows and bed sheets. This fragrance improves your sleep quality in a great way. Some of the commonly used essential oils to have a better sleep include lavender, valerian, cedar wood, orange and roman chamomile.

Avoid eating too spicy food especially during night to have a better sleep. Remember, eating spicy food can actually increase your body temperature, and it may become difficult for you to fall asleep.

Avoid having food just before going to bed as this can spoil your sleep quality.

Avoid drinking coffee or tea before going to bed if you want to have a better sleep. It is also better to avoid eating chocolates before going to bed.

Drink lots of water throughout the day to maintain your body hydrated. Remember, maintaining your body hydrated is extremely important to have a better sleep.

Avoid doing workouts during night time to have a better sleep.

Using the wrong type of mattress can also cause sleep problems. Hence, you have to choose the right mattress to have a better sleep.

How to choose a mattress?

Choosing the best mattress is extremely important if you want to have a better sleep. Here choosing the right mattress doesn’t mean that buying a costly or branded mattress. Remember, not all the expensive mattresses are good at quality. In fact, in spite of focusing on the brand name and price you should think about your comfort.

For example, some people feel comfortable when they sleep on a firmer mattress while some people feel comfortable to sleep on a softer mattress. People with medical conditions choose certain types of mattresses, like adjustable mattresses, to sleep comfortably.

Proper sleep is important for us to improve the quality of our life. If we don’t get restful sleep at night, then we will feel too drained for energy on the next day. We will also not be in a position to make sound decisions, because our minds will not be functioning to their full potential.

When you don’t get proper sleep in the nights, you will not be in a position to perform your professional duties to your full potential. Don’t be surprised if your colleagues are performing better than you, and stand a better chance at getting promotions. It is a major issue, for which you will need to find a solution on your end. Proper rest is directly proportional to how well you perform your duties.

Lack of proper sleep will also start building up our stress levels, and that can have a direct impact on our personal and professional relationships. Not getting proper sleep for continuous days can cause a lot of help related problems as well. In addition to attracting chronic illnesses, you could also cause injuries to your body parts like backbone, neck, arms, etc.

Most of the people go for a test drive before buying a car, to understand whether they are really comfortable with the car or not. Similarly, you should check the mattress as well before buying by taking a test nap. Don’t hesitate to walk into the store and take a nap on it.

If you are facing sleeping problems then it need not necessarily be a problem with your mattress type. Keep in your mind that every mattress has an expiry date. In short, using the same mattress for more than 5 to 6 years can cause sleep problems. As the days go on, the materials inside your mattress start breaking down due to which you may face body pains and sleep problems. Hence, make sure that you replace your mattress once for every 5 years.

There are some good stores online as well which are offering mattresses at a good price in the present days. If you are planning to purchase a high-quality mattress online, be sure to check the customer reviews.