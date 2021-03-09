Types of Insulation

When you insulate your home, you would not only reduce your energy utility bills, but you would also be saving the environment. However, with so many varying kinds of insulation, most people find insulating their houses a daunting task.

You shouldn’t back off the idea of making your home comfy and energy efficient because you are unsure which insulation to utilize. From loft insulation to ceiling insulation, we scoured the internet and compiled a list of varying insulation types:

1. Floor Insulation

Uninsulated floor gives way for heat to leave your structure. To boost your floor’s energy efficiency you should opt for either solid or suspended floor insulation.

Suspended floor insulation involves removing the panels and laying the insulating elements sandwiched in the joists. In solid insulation, rigid pnels are laid first followed by the existing floor.

2. Loft Insulation

Do you know that ¼ of the heat that leaves your home is lost through the roof? Now you see why loft insulation is such an essential insulation. The types of materials used are normally rolls or batts and sometimes fitting them might need special skills. For proper insulation, the insulating elements that you opt for are applied on the top and between the loft’s joists.

3. Wall Insulation

It comes in different types so you must pick the right one for your structure. You can opt for either:

Cavity wall insulation – it features a concrete and a brick wall separated by a vacuum. The insulation elements are filled between these two walls. Solid wall insulation – this is quite common in 1920’s homes and later. The walls are stone-made or brick and lacks the cavity. These walls are normally insulated internally or externally. In internal insulation, panels are fixed to the walls. Remember that, since there is no cavity, these panels significantly cut off the floor area. External insulation is normally used on the wall’s exterior side. Before applying the insulation panels, the walls have to be prepped by re-plastering to get rid of any unevenness.

4. Crawl Space Insulation

This utilizes various insulation elements such as mineral roll to insulate the crawl space. However, when applying it you need to be keen not to compromise ventilation. In case you install mineral wool, ensure you cover it using vapour barrier.

5. Roof Insulation

Though used interchangeably with loft insulation, these two are different. The latter is used if your room is converted from a loft. You may use different materials in the roof, but the common one is insulation boards that are installed between the rafters. Once installed in their correct position, you can apply the plasterboard and then add your favourite decorations to come up with the space curb appeal you desire.

6. Ceiling Insulation

This is normally installed during renovation of a house or in a newly built home. The common materials used are boards, rock wool batts or loose-fill.

Bottom Line

The insulation type you opt for is primarily determined by the part of your home where you intend to insulate.