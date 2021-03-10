AMAZON are investigating after pictures emerged online showing dozens of parcels scattered across a motorway lay by – eight miles from their warehouse.

The parcels were left strewn beside the A1 outside St Neots, Cambridgeshire and discovered by a passerby who was shocked at his discovery.

Images of the parcels were taken on Sunday, as the worker pulled into the lay by.

The snaps show a bright red parcel bag, which is used by Amazon workers, sitting amongst trees and shrubs.

Around 20 parcels have been pulled from the mailbag and left on the ground with customers addresses on show.

The majority of the parcels have been ripped open, with no contents in sight.

Tissue paper used to package the purchases can also be seen scattered amongst the layby.

According to the local who found the items, who wishes to remain anonymous, the labels on the items were destined for customers in Croydon, South London.

An Amazon distribution warehouse is situated only eight miles away in Stukeley Meadows.

Shocked at what he found, the man shared his images onto Facebook, writing: “Wondering if you know why some parcels don’t make it to their destinations.

“Well here is why, some of the parcels didn’t make it to Croydon.

“Not sure how long ago but don’t think it has been that long ago as they don’t look wet.”

An Amazon spokeswoman today said: “Amazon strives to be a great neighbour.

“We are actively investigating this matter.”