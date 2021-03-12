GORDON Ramsay has roasted a Scot who made “cooncil hoose tartare” by microwaving Birds Eye beef burgers.

The Hell’s Kitchen star posted a video onto his TikTok last night slamming

fellow TikTok user @sucCHEFful for his bizarre cooking attempt.

In the clip, the 54-year-old then can be heard saying “Don’t be so rude, I grew up in a council house” in response to the video being captioned “cooncil hoose tartare”.

Ramsay looks squeamish as he watches the amateur chef throwing two oily Birds Eye frozen beef burgers in a microwave for two minutes.

He then says: “Look at the state of that microwave, oh no stop it! Come on!”

The TikTok Scot begins to squeeze the cooked beef in his hands, molding it into shape while the burgers still appear to be half frozen.

He then starts scrunching the greasy meat between his fingers in an attempt to make tartare which is usually made using raw beef mixed with raw egg, capers and spices.

Celebrity chef Ramsay slates the Scot’s attempt at the French classic saying: “French cuisine? That looks like a French turd.

“Are you kidding me? Stop it!”

The TikTok user, succhefful captioned his original video: “Tastes like I’m a millionaire in France #tiktokfood #frenchfood #fyp #foryou #viral.”

Ramsay’s roasting video of the clip has been viewed 600,000 times, liked 70,000 and attracted more than 800 comments.

@twistedmystic said: “Looks like that microwave was last cleaned when it was invented.

“This video was just several layers of WRONG.”

@yamazaho said: “And that people I show you [will] give yourself THE TROTS.”

And @art_for_life43 added: “Why does it look like dog food.”

This clip follows a series of #RamsayReacts videos which sees the foul-mouthed chef roasting home cooks who are attempting to get his attention with their weirdest and wackiest food creations.