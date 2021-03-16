Behavioural change programme sees huge influx of people looking to kick the booze in 2020.

One Year No Beer saw its biggest intake in 2020, following an unprecedented year that drove many out of their comfort zones and into the arms of unwanted habits.

The behaviour change programme and online toolkit for surviving modern society alcohol free, is working tirelessly to support people towards making positive lifestyle choices.

With over 80,000 members in 90 countries, last year the platform witnessed an increase of 287% in searches for coaching and quadruple the number of courses purchased.

Ruari Fairbairns, Co-Founder and CEO of One Year No Beer comments, “We help people change their relationship with alcohol which, leads to most of them fundamentally transforming their lives – for the better.”

Currently One Year No Beer is a content and digital publishing business with the backing of a powerful global following.

The intention is to become a global wellbeing brand that will help people reduce unnecessary anxiety they have in life enabling them to be the best version of themselves.

Fairbairns explains what they have done to keep up with demand: “Due to the pandemic, we are all having to work remotely, but this has only strengthened our offering, allowing us to focus more money into the platform and its abilities.”

“OYNB is not an abstinence programme; it is not about eliminating alcohol entirely.

“It’s about empowering people to break down old habits and build new ones, creating a positive mindset that lets the individual take back control and make clear-sighted decisions.”