How Would Your Life Be Different If Lockdown Never Happened?

Key partners in Hemel Hempstead willingly cooperate and work together to pick up the damage caused by the lockdown during the coronavirus season. Many organizations continue to operate in survival mode if they want to outlive the coronavirus pandemic’s impact.

By introducing a different life experience for many families, the pandemic has brought numerous businesses on their knees, and many are struggling to survive while others have completely shut down.

From research done by BegbiesTraynor, a leading UK independent insolvency and advisory firm, there was an increase in the number of businesses in financial distress, with the figures recorded at approximately 509,000, the highest number documented by this research.

Furthermore, the coronavirus crisis has pushed more than 15,000 businesses into distress, with studies showing that SMEs are the most affected. Although the UK government has initiated recovery measures through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), several firms have struggled to gain access to government-initiated loans.

Sadly, businesses in financial difficulty continue to grow by a 10% increase in the last four months alone. The figures could have been higher, but creditors were stopped from taking court action.

With most SMEs unable to access government loans such as CBILS, many are experiencing financial crises, forcing them to cut their losses and ultimately shut down. While the loss of a business is devastating, entrepreneurs in the UK are resilient and will create new opportunities once the pandemic ceases.

From research carried out in 2014, there was an improvement in sectors such as utilities, real estate property service, sports and health clubs. However, the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic are real estate, hotels and accommodation, construction, health and education.

After the treasury’s concerted effort to give financial backing to UK enterprises, it is hoped that the gesture will help in cushioning the business community and, ultimately, the UK economy. The introduction of financial backing is aimed at ensuring the economy can withstand the additional pressure.

Established businesses or large organizations will access the much-needed funding that will allow them to re-strategize and hopefully survives the pandemic. On the other hand, many SMEs will not have the much-needed financial backing leading to a bleak uncertain future.

Unfortunately, as the pandemic continues to bite, more UK businesses continue to struggle, and these figures are expected to rise. As the year advances, the number of businesses falling into financial uncertainty will rise, leaving the government with tough choices concerning which companies to bail out. The companies with the highest chances of survival get priority.

While emergency relief funding is geared to reach many companies, entrepreneurs should focus on measures they need to resume business, such as

Reduce expenses

While cutting down on cost seems to be the way out during a financial crisis, it is not always the best solution in all situations. Before making the reductions, critically assess your financial projections and devise ways of growing your way out of the predicament. Every financial cut you make is going to affect your production and ability to generate additional income.

A proper and thorough analysis of the situation should be done, and making cuts should be the last resort. However, there are circumstances where you have to determine which expenses are avoidable. Critically think about the amount spent on marketing, rent, company size, and other expenses that you can minimize without affecting your products’ quality.

Though the pandemic has brought setbacks, it has forced many to re-evaluate their operating systems, improving efficiency at no additional cost. Before deciding to reduce expenditure in any given department, consult widely, making sure to compensate the loss in an alternative way. An important factor to note is to operate with a trim team without sacrificing quality.

Contemplate new markets

As your business reopens and begins operations, your customers may not return, or you may have to devise ways of shipping merchandise to them if you intend to keep them. Your business may have to shoulder additional shipping costs, warehouse charges or procedures in line with the coronavirus scourge.

Currently, the short-term will continue to be ruled by coronavirus pandemic, and therefore it is vital to project what will happen afterward. Ask yourself how your customers will behave after the crisis. Will they continue shopping online after the pandemic? Will they be accustomed or find it more convenient to buy merchandise remotely afterward? Will traditional business operations work after the pandemic? These are some pertinent questions you should ask yourself to help you make future decisions.

Technology

Though unpredictable, current market trends may end up working to your advantage. You could optimize your business by taking time to understand your marketplace’s current background both locally and internationally. You may consider moving your business entirely online to save on rent and manpower and use that cash to develop other aspects of your business. While it may not be entirely enough, small businesses have benefited immensely by taking this approach.

Suppose you can manage to capitalize on brand repositioning now when the crisis is under control. In that case, you may have a new revenue stream or an entirely new department incorporated into your expanding business.

Alternatively, your organization that has the sole focus on in-person customer relations can include online services to boost revenue.

Competition

During this pandemic season, some businesses seem to be coping better than others. Study those that are coping better through the crisis and learn from them. Critically examining your direct and indirect competition will give you a better understanding of the best strategies to implement.

As you devise ways of repositioning your business to be a better match for the competition, ensure you thoroughly understand the competition and survival tactics they are implementing. Proper understanding of your competitors during this crisis will present an advantage when operations begin to return to normalcy. Alternatively, you can collaborate with your competitors until the situation subsides. This approach has allowed many businesses to survive even though there’s some risks involved.

Spend time wisely

Use the time at home to increase your knowledge through reading or taking an online course so that when normalcy resumes, you are above the competition. Being stuck at home should not be seen as a punishment but as a way of re-inventing yourself. Spend time reading business people you admire, study other experts and get information to understand the market better. Get a business mentor or sign up for business coaching classes, get to know more about successful business people, identify your competitor, and improve yourself.