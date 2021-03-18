Truck driver pulled over with upright 12ft tree in boot

A TRUCK driver was pulled over after cops spotted them driving around with an upright 12ft tall olive tree in the boot.

The dozy driver was fined £100 and given three points on their licence when traffic police spotted the bizarre sighting in Earley, Berkshire earlier this month.

Images show the white Ford Ranger truck parked in a layby white the huge olive tree can be seen towering over it while placed in the exposed load bed in the back.

A newly-purchased tree can be seen placed inside a large circular plant pot – which fills almost the entire five foot width of the vehicle.

Thames Valley Road Policing teams pulled over the vehicle over fears that if the driver braked heavily, the tree would be likely to topple out and hit other cars or pedestrians.

Sharing a snap of the pick-up truck on Twitter the following day, writing: “Stopped in #Earley #Reading due to having an insecure load.

“This newly purchased Olive Tree was placed in the rear unsecured.

“Should the driver have swerved / emergency stopped, the tree would have likely toppled out!

“Three points and £100.”

The post gained over 100 likes and dozens of comments from followers making jokes about the situation.

Robert Knight wrote: “The driver got tree points on their licence.”

Nick Jones commented: “I hope the police extended an olive branch prior to enforcing the fine and points.”

Alan Spooner said: “Treemendious.”

Thomas Baldwin added: “Barking mad to drive like that. It sticks out a mile!”

While one other follower claimed he “Wood not believe it unless I saw it!”.