UK Video Marketing Spend Soared in 2020 – What’s next in 2021?

Video has become the fastest growing digital force within the last decade, making it the future of social media. With more companies now adopting the new way of marketing, video spend has skyrocketed in the past year. Video marketing in the UK has proven to be the most effective way to advertise in 2020, so what’s next in 2021? Let’s explore how your business can benefit from video marketing, the latest video marketing trends, and how you can create cost-effective videos for your business using an online video editor.

Must know UK video marketing statistics

How has video proven to be one of the most beneficial marketing tools used in the UK? Below are some extremely impactful statistics your business needs to know in 2021.

92% of UK marketers say that video is at the heart of their marketing strategy

70% of marketers predict their video marketing budgets in 2021 will significantly increase

82% of internet traffic will be video by 2021

2021 advertising spending in the UK was forecast to amount to six billion British pounds.

Keep in mind that predicting which new customer behaviours will be temporary and permanent will be the greatest challenge for UK advertisers this year. These statistics should give you confidence that video will be the leading marketing tool.

Why video content is so important in 2021

Quick yet informative marketing videos draw in viewers’ attention within seconds. With 90% of viewers claiming videos help them make purchasing decisions, what business wouldn’t adopt this awesome marketing tool? Video content attracts new customers whether it’s through YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, your company can be exposed to a larger and different target audience. Customers also spend more time on a website when viewing video content, therefore showing search engines such as Google that a website has engaging and informative content. This gives a company a better chance to rank on Google, meaning bigger exposure. Messages delivered via video are 85% more remembered by customers than when they are delivered via text. Video content is so important to utilize in 2021 as it is already dominating the marketing game and is a force to be reckoned with.

The latest video marketing trends

Traditional marketing videos

Explainer videos, presentation and testimonial videos, as well as sales ads, are all currently on the top of the list to be produced for ecommerce business. 99% of video marketers plan to continue using these video marketing trends in 2021 with explainer videos taking the lead.

Short-term video content

Leaving the traditional marketing videos aside, short-term videos are also trending in 2021. With the launch of Instagram Reels and the enormous growth of video-sharing app TikTok, fast-paced, short-term videos are now becoming extremely popular. The most successful video marketing strategy any ecommerce company could adopt is producing content that is trending. Keep viewers entertained and reach a wider audience by posting your short-term videos on many different social media platforms.

User-generated video content

User-generated content is a major video marketing strategy an ecommerce business does not want to miss out on. Currently ranking among the top marketing trends in 2021, its effectiveness in attracting customers and keeping them engaged is beyond.

Video marketing does not consume the marketing budget

Right now, one doesn’t have to be a creative professional to create great videos. There are video maker platforms like Clipchamp that take the pain away from creating videos regularly and do so in a cost-effective manner, making it a good commercial business decision. By using fully customizable video templates tailored for industry, small businesses are taking advantage of free-to-use apps to create memorable videos to help their ecommerce business grow.

So what’s in store for 2021?

Viewers will share branded marketing videos on their social media if the video captures their attention and is nothing like what they’ve seen before. The more exposure, the better for businesses as they have an increase in organic traffic to their website and can start conversations using video marketing.