A DIE-HARD Spam fan has shared images of a “refreshing meatsicle” lolly snack made from the processed food – much to the dismay of social media users.

Harry Lawrence posted photographs of the unique summer treat idea on Facebook today, prompting backlash over the meaty creation.

Revolting images show the tinned pork product cut into thick slices before they have been stuck onto wooden lollipop sticks.

Harry said how the Spam lollies should be placed into the freezer – a hack to cool down any Spam fans who want to enjoy sunny weather.

Harry, believed to be from Andover, Hampshire, captioned his post: “This is the main reason to buy this stuff.

“Pop them in the freezer and enjoy a nice refreshing meatsicle on a hot summers day.”

Since sharing the images today the meaty lolly has been slammed by social media users.

The overwhelming majority found the creation absolutely revolting.

Steve Clark said: “That’s enough internet for me today!”

Victoria Chiesman posted: “I think I’ll pass thanks.”

Emma Grindey commented: “The f*** is wrong with you.”

Lucinda Charlotte Langan joked: “Dip them in chocolate and pop in the freezer ready for the 1st April!”

Spam is a canned cooked pork product that has been stocked on shelves since 1937 – gaining widespread popularity after being used during World War 2.

It was not only eaten by soldiers during the Second World War but also used to grease guns and scrap metal.

Spam’s name has also been adopted for the name of unwanted electronic messages, in particular spam email.