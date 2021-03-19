Study reveals lock down has caused nearly 1M Scots to take up exercise

ONE fifth of Scots are said to have taken up a new form of exercise since the pandemic began according to a new study.

886k Scot’s are moving more according to the study which shows that over 300k of those have taken up running alone.

The study, conducted by Perth based Marloe Watch Company has now led to the watch company working with 12 inspirational individuals to share their training programmes.

Forms of exercise include running, with 310,000 trying out their running shoes.

Hiking was the second most popular with 220,000 opting to try it out during lockdown.

Cycling was the third most popular form of exercise at 130,000 said to be taking it up

Finally, wild swimming 88,000 was also part of new lockdown hobbies for Scot’s as the impact of the pandemic made two in five adults want to take up more exercise.

Programmes compiled by the watch company come from the likes of Rob Bell, an ultra-runner who shares how he trained himself to run slower before completing seven marathons in seven days across seven continents

Jenny Davis, who trekked alone across the South Pole, but prepared by running up steps every day, and Ian Finch, who relied on iron, zinc and turmeric supplements to help complete a once-in-lifetime trek in the footsteps of the Cherokee people.

Also available are the inner workings of Neil Heritage’s recent summit of Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps, an amazing accomplishment by the double amputee that was five-years in the planning, as well as a.

Each programme breaks down the dieting (where beers are still enjoyed), physical training, sleep patterns, psychological hurdles and time that goes into pushing yourself towards achieving a range of incredible feats.

Oliver Goffe, Co-founder at Marloe Watch Company said: “As a brand we’ve constantly been inspired in our designs by real-life examples of human perseverance and strength.

“Yet for those looking to break boundaries of their own this year, after being restricted to four walls, it’s often the workings that go on behind the scenes of great achievements that aren’t understood and hold them back.

“We spend hours focusing on the intricate details and components that make our mechanical watches and that’s why for us we thought it would be interesting to look at the inner workings of incredible feats we often see or read about.

“Achieving greatness takes time and patience, but these diaries show that anything is possible when you have the desire to do it.”