Maxim Park invests in technology to support return to offices

A NEW mobile app has been launched to support the return of workers to a group of offices located between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Maxim Park, located between Edinburgh and Glasgow is home to over 50 businesses and will now be rolling out a tenant experience app which aims to support a return to work as restrictions begin to ease.

Shelborn Asset Management, the owner of Maxim Park announced the launch of the app with the aim to provide real time health and safety updates and digital access to amenities.

The new park-wide app, powered by Office App, will seamlessly connect all tenants at the 800,000 sq. ft. group of offices to a wide range of existing services and amenities through their smartphones.

Tenants will be able to use the app as a pass to access spaces, as well as check desk availability, book rooms, order food and report any issues, all at the touch of a button.

Commenting on the partnership, Mark Rabinowitz, Director at Shelborn Asset Management, said: “Central to our asset management strategy at Maxim Park is a commitment to tenant satisfaction.

“The site provides a wide range of services and amenities, but we are delighted that our partnership with Office App will allow workers to access these even more easily.

“Office App’s technology will provide unrivalled functionality and user experience and will add another layer of convenience and enjoyment for returning tenants.”

The app will also display and connect users to all community events, site offers and wellbeing and convenience services across Maxim Park.

As companies start to think about how they will bring people back to the office, the partnership will also ensure that Shelborn is able to support tenants with their return-to-work strategies.

Offering live communications, information and notifications, the new site apps will ensure that returning workers are kept up to speed with health and safety measures in place across Maxim Park.

Additionally, Office App’s proprietary data insights will also enable Shelborn to adapt physical space and future services based on tenant requirements and feedback.

Ikenna Nweke, Head of Sales UK & Ireland at Office App, added: “This is a period of immense change within commercial real estate. Workers are absolutely desperate to come back to the workplace, but managing their return will be absolutely critical.

“We are delighted that our technology will allow Shelborn to provide returning tenants at Maxim Park with a safe and enjoyable experience, as well as convenient access to the wide range of amenities and services the site has to offer. We look forward to launching in April.”