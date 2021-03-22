A WAITROSE customer has shared shocking images of his replacement Mother’s Day flowers that arrived looking like they had just been “dug up and shoved in a bowl.”

Paul Ellison was horrified to see what the posh retailer had delivered to his mother after the original flowers he had ordered never arrived.

Paul, from Brighton, East Sussex, complained to Waitrose on Facebook on Saturday by sharing “expectation vs reality” photographs of the flowers.

One image shows how the £28 Flowering Hyacinth Basket is advertised on the Waitrose website.

The spring flowers look beautifully perched inside a small basket as they bloom into vibrant colours of purple and white.

The bulbs of the flowers are vibrantly green and stand out from a bed of moss and soil.

Alongside this image , Paul attached a photograph showing what actually arrived – looking almost unrecognisable to the online advert.

The bulbs from the Hyacinths can be seen strewn across the top of the soil, with chunks of moss dotted around them.

Attached to the images, Paul wrote: “First my original Mother’s Day flower order goes missing, but then the replacement received today look like they were just dug up and shoved in a bowl!

“Complaint has been lodged for this second lot but people ought to think twice at this service!

Paul continued: “Expected vs Reality! Poor show Waitrose.

“After the year we’ve all just had, Mother’s Day was a good time to remind a loved one that they were still in our thoughts, but Waitrose managed to ruin that!

“If you can’t handle the increase in business for these special days don’t offer the service!”

Facebook users were shocked by the epic flower fail.

Neil Jackson said: “Oh my word.”

Simon Rennie-Hale posted: “No words.”

Johnny Reilly commented: “Waitrose ruined Mother’s Day.”