Tesco shopper finds two rude-looking parsnips in her home delivery

A TESCO customer couldn’t believe her eyes when she opened her bag of veg to find two rude looking parsnips.

Myla Collings from Portsmouth, Hampshire was shocked to find the raunchy rooted vegetables amongst her home delivery order on Sunday.

The 49-year-old cleaner said one of the veg was eight inches long and has a smaller section emerging from its base – replicating the shape of a rabbit styled sex toy.

Another image shows another stumpy parsnip which Myla found in her bag, which also looks slightly rude.

However, Myla said that the rounded parsnip also looked like the rear of an elephant with two small legs and a skinny curly tail.

Myla posted images of her explicit veg to Tesco on Facebook after discovering them whilst putting on a Sunday roast for the family.

She wrote: “Loving my perfectly imperfect veg today.. A cute elephant behind, and an Ooh Matron!”

Speaking today, Myla said: “I noticed the elephant bum straight away and thought it was cute!

“Then I realised if I turned the other one upside down… I’m always seeing shapes in things…

“I thought it was hilarious.

“I took photos, peeled and chopped them up for Sunday lunch.

“It was about eight inches, it was big…

“My hand didn’t fit all the way round…”

Myla didn’t let the wonky veg go to waste and said her Sunday lunch was “delicious”.

This isn’t the first time that dodgy looking veg from supermarkets had caused a stir online.

Last month, an Asda customer discovered a “realistic” willy shaped sweet potato in his bag of veg.

In another instance, a keen gardener went viral after he shared a hilarious image of his phallic shaped potato he’d dug up whilst preparing for dinner.