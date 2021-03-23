Children’s hospital in Sciennes closes as services move to new facilities

THE Children’s hospital at Sciennes, Edinburgh has closed its doors for the final time today as Children’s Services move to the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

The new hospital is located next to the Royal Infirmary at Little France and the NHS have said that those requiring access to A&E must now go to the new Royal Hospital.

NHS Lothian have described the opening of the new hospital as a “momentous occasion for Children’s Services” due to the new world class facilities that are on offer.

The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People has been home to the majority of Children’s Outpatient services and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) since July 2020.

Earlier this year, the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) inpatient facilities and some outpatient services also moved to the new site.

Fiona Mitchell, Service Director, Women’s and Children’s Services, NHS Lothian, said: “The Royal Hospital for Children and Young people is such a fantastic facility for patients, their families and our staff.

“This move has been much anticipated and I am delighted that we can now call this amazing space our new home.”

The public are reminded that children’s A&E at Sciennes is now closed. All patients and any child or young person requiring access to A&E, must now go to the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People at Little France.

Ms Mitchell added: “The Royal Hospital for Sick Children at Sciennes may have closed its doors for the final time, but the same amazing teams are on hand at our incredible new facilities at Little France to offer care, treatment and support to children and young people up to the age of 16.”

The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People is located at 50 Little France Crescent, Edinburgh, EH16 4TJ.