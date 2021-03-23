MARKS and Spencer customers have been left horrified after the retailer shared a throwback video of Percy Pig – before he had a “glow up”.

Customers have said they will be having nightmares after the supermarket posted a clip yesterday showing before and after shots of the porky mascot.

A TikTok video shows the much-loved pig as a costume from when he was first launched in 1992 – looking rough and disheveled.

Percy Pig’s eyes are shown looking in different directions as he appears like he has seen better days.

The footage, captioned “This isn’t just any glow up…”, was teamed up with shots of Percy Pig as he looks today – looking rosy and polished.

M&S fans were left horrified with the unearthed picture of Percy Pig before his glow up.

@chevadoodle wrote: “That is in my nightmares.”

@i1zzyyyy said: “Well that was terrifying.”

@char_n_shrey_n_prach commented: “Scary, will haunt me in my dreams.”

@daisywilliamsx added: “No offence Percy mate but before you lowkey freaked everyone out.”

Some users even suggested Percy had spent some time in rehab whilst undergoing his glow up.

@Matthew.j3 said: “Many, many AA meetings.”

And @poxxterr_ accused Percy of having “plastic surgery”.

The video is captioned with the iconic M&S catchphrase: “This isn’t just any glow up…”

The video shows the old Percy whilst a voice says “How did I go from this, to this.”

Before unveiling the 2021 version of the mascot with the distorted sound of Barbie Girl by Aqua playing in the background which is a trending sound on TikTok.

The TikTok has been viewed more than 550,000 times and has hundreds of comments.

Percy Pigs first went on sale in 50 M&S stores in 1992 with its berry and grape flavour.