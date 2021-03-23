HM Coastguard warn “never, ever think it won’t happen to you”

A WARNING has been issued today by Coastguards across the UK warning those who plan to go anywhere near the coast during the Easter period to be on their guard.

HM Coastguard have released a video, detailing an incident they encountered last year when a couple’s walk turned into a nightmare. The warning to be prepared is supported by the couple who found themselves cut off from safety when a cliff unexpectedly collapsed across the beach they were walking on.

A couple from Dorset’s quiet afternoon walk turned into a nightmare when part of a cliff collapsed cutting them off from safety.

Their walk along the beach at Charmouth had started off well – the tide was out and the shingle beach was wide.



But they have been retelling the moment when they had to call 999 and ask for the coastguard and warning how easy it is to be caught out.

With a cliff fall blocking their way back to the car park and safety and their only other option – going through the sea – even more dangerous as they would have been swept away, they had only one decision they could make.

They said: “We didn’t want to make the situation worse than it already was by putting ourselves in further danger and therefore called 999 and requested assistance from the coastguard.”



The couple was winched to safety by search and rescue helicopter. They were told that another half an hour and the tide would have covered the beach where they had found themselves trapped.



They said: “Afterwards you question whether there is anything you could have done differently but we are not daft and we are not the kind of people to take unnecessary risks. “This sort of thing could happen to anyone and is a stark reminder of why you always need to have your wits about you at the coast.



“More than ever, we now always make sure our mobile phones are fully charged before we head out and that we are aware of tide times.”

Those are going near the coasts are being urged to comply with Covid-19 guidance as well exercising caution. HM Coastguard have warned that failure to do this results in unnecessary risk being posed to people themselves and to front line responders who may have to rescue them.

Director of HM Coastguard Claire Hughes said: “Never, ever think it won’t happen to you. “We’ve heard stories from so many people, some of whom know their coastlines and tide times well, who’ve been out for walks or who are strong swimmers and experts in their watersports who have found themselves suddenly needing help because something has changed.



“Regardless of how well you know the coast, or how experienced you are in your chosen sport, the sea can still catch you out, the cliffs can prove treacherous and even a momentary lapse of concentration can put you in difficulty.

