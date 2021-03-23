International partnership leads to world first in hop oil extraction for brewers

BREWERS can now access never before seen hop oil extracts in a world first, thanks to a collaboration between a New Zealand hop producing firm and a UK based oil extracts company.

Totally Natural Solutions, a UK headquartered provider of innovative, natural hop oil extracts has joined forces with NZ Hops, New Zealand’s “leading supplier” of premium NZ-grown hops.

The international collaboration has led to the development of a new range of flavours that have never existed as extracts before.

NZ Hops is a cooperative of master growers based in Nelson, Tasman which is renowned as New Zealand’s sunniest region.

In recent months, TNS has worked to deliver a sustainable and secure supply of dry hop extracts from premium NZ Hop varieties.

The joint venture has allowed TNS to marry its patented clean label extraction technologies with NZ Hops to deliver soluble hop aroma and flavour.

The new HopInspiration Premium NZ hops range has been created to offer brewers hop varieties that have never existed as extracts before.

New Zealand-grown hops are in high demand, providing a unique chemical composition that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world, and they are therefore in scarce supply.

Teaming up with TNS has allowed soluble NZ Hop Oils to be offered to brewers of all sizes.

Pure oils are extracted by TNS and can then replace pellets or whole hops as part of the brewing process, without sacrificing taste.

Colin Wilson, managing director of TNS , said: “Since we signed this exclusive agreement with NZ Hops late last year, we’ve been working tirelessly to create our new HopInspiration Premium NZ hops range offering hop varieties that have never existed as extracts before.

“We’re looking at the hop world through new eyes thanks to this relatively small but mighty amalgamation of unique New Zealand hops and UK expertise and support.

“We’re excited to now be in a position to start rolling out our exclusive range to beer producers of all sizes, including craft brewers and major multinationals, in the UK and globally. We are opening up a whole new world of flavour to brewers and consumers, with a focus on sustainability.

“Forming a partnership with the leading hop cooperative in New Zealand has led to a perfect marriage of technology, expertise and the finest quality raw material.”

TNS has completed brewing trials to replace hop pellets and add complexity to IPA beer styles for craft brewers.

As a result, the new range is said to offer “unique tropical fruit characters and citrus notes for application across a range of lager, IPA and low alcohol beer styles.”

The extracts are designed to be added to beer without any beer loss or the need to remove dry mass.

This international deal is part of TNS’s rapid expansion which has seen it grow from start-up to a global brewery partner within eight years.

The company was set-up in Tonbridge, Kent in 2013 by a Scot, Colin Wilson, who had been a director with Barth Haas, the world’s largest supplier of hop products and services.

Wilson has ambitious growth plans for TNS, including tripling its turnover to £10 million over the next three years and the firm is investing heavily in staff development and systems.

Craig Orr, CEO of NZ Hops, added: “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to grow our brand globally and make our unique hops more accessible to brewers around the world.

“The innovative process behind extraction of the oils sees less waste and provides a consistent and sustainable product which ultimately increases consumer experience of our hops. It’s an exciting new growth opportunity for us and our growers.”