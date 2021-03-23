Public to be given a say on new affordable housing in Dundee

PROPOSALS to deliver affordable housing at Ballindean Road, Dundee will be put to the public for input at on online consultation.

Cullross Ltd and Caledonia Housing Association will bring forwards proposals for the Ballindean Road Housing Development.

An online consultation will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Wednesday 31 March.

The proposals for Ballindean Road Housing Development are on the former BOC Gases Ltd industrial site which is bounded by Ballindean Place, Balmedie Drive, Ballindean Road and Douglas Road located in the East End of Dundee City.

The developer has formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Dundee City Council, informing that it intends to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

The proposals seek to deliver approximately 49 houses and 24 flats which will be for affordable rent or sale.

The Scottish Government has suspended in-person public consultation events due to COVID-19.

Emma Garry, Development Consultant at Cullross Limited, said:”We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals.

“This is an exciting development, and we’re looking forward to the chance to discuss our proposals with the public.

“We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals.

“We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have.”

Feedback can also be submitted via the website, and information will be made available in paper format if requested.

Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system.

Any representations or suggestions for changes to the proposals shared during the online event will be included in a Pre-Application Consultation report to accompany future applications.