Edinburgh-based implant pioneer joins Clyde Munro

Speed of deal highlights ideal match with fast-growing Scottish dental group

RAPIDLY-growing dental group Clyde Munro has made a breakthrough acquisition to drive both its growth and plans to roll out greater implant expertise in Edinburgh and the east of Scotland.

Founded and led by implant pioneer Dr Duncan Robertson, Fairmilehead Dental Practice & Implant Centre in the capital is the latest addition to Clyde Munro, as it closes in on its landmark 50th practice.

Duncan saw the deal complete in just eight weeks and will become a crucial member of Clyde Munro’s clinical development team for at least two years, focusing on growing the group’s expertise in advanced dentistry and implantology across the east of Scotland.

He said dentists across the country are increasingly feeling the pressure of running their businesses in the face of greater regulation and compliance while still trying to do what they really love – treating patients. Those issues have been exacerbated by lockdown.

The accomplished implantologist added: “I spoke to a number of dental groups to weigh up whether the practice could benefit from joining a larger organisation.

“Clyde Munro stood out for its ambition to provide a network of Scottish-based family dentists, each given the support to provide the very best dental care while retaining their individual character.

“They were impressed by our expertise in providing a broad spectrum of quality, family dental care along with more complex restorative and implant treatments. We will now have a central role in implant treatments for other Clyde Munro practices in Edinburgh and surrounding areas.

“This is incredibly important to me, because for 20 years I have been utterly fascinated by every aspect of this treatment which has revolutionised dentistry and continues to do so.”

Working with selling agents Christie & Co, which specialises in the sale of dental practices, the entire acquisition process took just two months, a timescale which has impressed many across the sector.

Duncan added: “It’s a fantastic reflection on the efficiency and organisation of my practice team. The quiet months of January and February provided the ideal opportunity to most efficiently complete a process that normally takes much longer.

“I’m delighted that the practice and what it stands for is now part of Clyde Munro. Patients can be assured that, while the uniforms may be different, it will still be the same familiar faces, practice and quality of care they have come to know over the years.

“Many of the people who walk through the doors have become my friends as well as patients as we have treated them and their family members over the years.”

After graduating from Edinburgh University in 1983, Duncan worked at the city’s Dental Hospital and also completed a doctorate in oral medicine in 1989. He went on to launch his practice in 1993 and for the past 17 years has specialised in implants – even inventing a crown-to-implant connection in 2012 called the Orbital Connector.

Fairmilehead Dental Practice & Implant Centre has been at its current location since 2003. It has 3000 private patients and treats children on the NHS too. The team includes three dentists, two hygienists, six nurses and four receptionists and a practice coordinator.

Kirsty Dace, Chief Development Officer with Clyde Munro group, is responsible for the acquisitions which drive the group’s growth. She was thrilled with how quickly the deal was completed.

Kirsty added: “As many dentists, like Duncan, feel the increasing demands and pressure of running their own practice, this sends out a powerful message. Everyone involved is delighted with this deal and it took just eight weeks, showing what is possible when all parties are totally focused.

“Beyond that, Fairmilehead is the perfect addition for Clyde Munro. It is growing, trusted by its patients, has a hugely talented team and mirrors our ethos for delivering the best possible dental care to its local community.

“It’s also perfectly situated to give us the platform we need for further growth in Edinburgh, while adding impressive expertise in implant treatments which will benefit our practices and patients right across the east of Scotland.”

Joel Mannix, Business Agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “Thanks to all involved, it took just eight weeks from the offer being accepted to actual completion. With record interest levels received and the rapid timescale achieved for the purchase, this reflects the huge buyer appetite in the Scottish dental market at present, where demand outstrips supply.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 47 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients.