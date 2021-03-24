EDINBURGH is Britain’s second most energy deprived city according to a new study which found nearly half of residents report they are more tired than ever as Covid-19 restrictions continue.

The study also claimed that 15% of Edinburgh’s population had developed a caffeine addiction in a desperate attempt to stave off tiredness.

The report also found that Liverpool topped the list with over 50% of its residents complaining they were suffering from a large lack of energy and Norwich came just behind Edinburgh, with 40% of its residents lacking energy.

The findings in the report conducted by high performance nutrition brand Revvies, has led to the firm providing tips on how to maximise energy absorption.

People have been urged by the firm to focus on their sleep and try to get up as early as they can and exercise more frequently.

Vitamin D and further light exposure is recommended as Britain emerges from the darkness of winter.

Vitamin D is known to help our bodies keep healthy and fight infections; as such, exposure to light is really essential- especially during this lockdown.

Going for a lunchtime walk and trying to maximise exposure to sunlight are recommended but if this is not possible the nutrition firm recommend that ensuring your food is rich in vitamin D is a good alternative.

People have also been urged to take time to be mindful about themselves and meditate and take time out.

A good amount of food to eat and complimenting a diet with an adequate amount of water is also recommended.

A study conducted at the University of Connecticut’s Human Performance Laboratory found that being even mildly dehydrated can have effects on your mood, energy level and ability to think clearly.

The nutrition brand is also recommending that people take time to have power naps as well.

The firm claims a power nap is especially effective if you’ve not managed to get a good night of sleep – even a short, 20-minute nap will re-energise you and help you to power through the end of the working day and beyond.

Caffeine intake is recommended at 40-100 mg per day to help those who are lacking in energy during the day.

John Nolan-Neylan, Co-Founder of high-performance nutrition brand Revvies said : “The past year has placed us all under huge strain leaving our energy levels down in the dumps.

“It is now more important than ever that we take the time to invest in our health by eating well, exercising and taking care of our mental health.

“Caffeine is so popular for a reason – it works. The energy boost it gives us is palpable and allows everyone from tired office workers to elite athletes to make the most of their days.

“However, the research shows that many people are locked into a cycle of consuming energy drinks, bars, gels and other supplements which are packed full of other additives, sugars and chemicals, many of which have adverse health effects, and are not effective at replenishing our energy levels.”