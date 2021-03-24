A FORMER London pub which was converted into a unique pop art styled home has went on the market for £2.85m.

The two bedroom semi-detached in Hoxton, previously The Weavers Arms, has been brought to life by the fearless designer Morag Myerscough.

From the outside, the building just looks like a regular cornered boozer.

But inside, the property is full of brilliant and bizarre features with many pointing towards the 1950’s pop art movement and beyond.

The designer’s home has been dubbed the “heart of hipsterville” by viewers for the array of bright coloured, quirky pieces of art throughout.

Mosaic walls, doors and bright coloured ceilings give the one-off abode the wow factor.

Images feature a colourful kitchen which has a large unit with the words “b******” printed across it.

The property is close to 4,500 sq ft of versatile internal space, including two massive roof-lit studios, a basement and an expansive roof terrace.

It boasts original features too with sash windows that span the south and east-facing facades filling the space with natural sunlight throughout the day.

And a spacious bubblegum pink summer room leads to a gorgeous terrace roof filled with a jungle of plants and an outdoor dining area for those summer nights.

A garage at the back of the building features a spectacular 1959 El Camino and giant bear statues – however, these items are not believed to be part of the sale.

Future buyers will also be able to make use out of the large studio which even has a shower room in the garden for keeping the rest of the home clean.

Owner Morag said: “Each bit of the house has a different language, which makes every corner feel interesting. Overall it feels comforting, but each space has quite a unique atmosphere.

“It could work for one person living alone or for a family – nothing about it feels unmanageable.

“We’re thinking of moving west, which will be a huge change as I’m a born and bred north Londoner.

“I’ll miss the really cool restaurants and chatting to our neighbours in the park while I walk Elvis.

“I love the urban-ness of this area – you’re cheek to jowl, but at the same time have space and everything is so accessible.

“We want to pass this on to someone who will make it their own and love it as much as we have. We’re not precious about it though.

“It offers so many possibilities – the front could be turned into a shop, restaurant or gallery. It’s just ready for another layer now.”

She added: “At some point it had belonged to Tom Watkins, manager of boy band East 17, and we found some of their memorabilia in the basement and shelves labelled with their name.”

Property agents The Modern House have listed the property for £2,850,000 .

They said: “Over the last 15 years, artist Morag Myerscough has put her typically bold stamp on her Hoxton home, enlivening corners with geometric patterns and even building a colourful library during last year’s lockdown.”

Their property details state: “Formerly known as The Weavers Arms, the house has long since been converted from its origins as a Victorian public house, though its handsome two-storey corner section is retained in the original yellow-stock brick, with a series of distinctive blind arches framing each of the first-floor sash windows.

“This characterful former public house, brought to life by the fearless and uplifting palette of artist and designer Morag Myerscough RDI, presents a rare live/work opportunity with close to 4,500 sq ft of versatile internal space, including two massive roof-lit studios, a basement and an expansive roof terrace.

“It can be found on the corner of Drysdale Street and Drysdale Place, moments from Hoxton Square and all that Shoreditch has to offer.”

Property fans have commented on online forums about the property after being wowed by the unique interior.

One member said: “Many of the rooms are studios or workshops so it is also a working space or partly a showcase for a designer for clients to visit.

“We are talking about Hoxton here, pretty much the heart of Hipsterville, London for those who can afford it.”

Another added: “You have to love the irony of someone decorating their £2.8 million home with punk iconography.”

An impressed property fan said: “What a makeover. Like even the owner accepts they need something a little less garish for the bedroom.”

And one online user wrote: “Antidote to the grey/magnolia ‘won’t offend anyone’ approach. Plus you get insulted by the furniture into the bargain.”