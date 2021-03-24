The passing of the Tied Pubs Bill has gained a mixed response from Scotland’s pub tenant communities.

The bill has faced criticism with arguments being made that it will leave pub tenants vulnerable to pub leasers who jump ship.

The tied pub business model allows for pub tenants to seek benefits through an arranged agreement where pub leasers receive benefits such as reduced rent, in return for the tenant investing in the pub and buying beer through the leaser.

The Tied Pubs Bill will allow pub leasers to leave pub tenants in a vulnerable position by leaving the tenant with investment costs and no way of recouping it.

The bill has gained a mixed response with 196 of 750 pubs affected by the bill having written to the First Minister in a bid to stop it from passing.

However, the Campaign for Real Ale has come out in support of the bill.

Commenting on the news that the Tied Pubs Bill has passed its third reading, CAMRA Scotland’s Director Joe Crawford said: