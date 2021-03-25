Royal Highland Show gives live showcase event the go-ahead

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has confirmed that a live showcase will go ahead behind closed doors.

The showcase, taking place on June 14th, will see the best in livestock judging, equestrian, food & drink and rural skills.

The announcement follows detailed planning in collaboration with the Scottish Government and has highlighted that the full event will be livestreamed from the showground in Edinburgh to a global audience.

Scottish Government funding of up to £750,000 will be provided to support the event, reinforcing its key role as a vehicle for education and cultural promotion of the Scottish rural and agricultural industries.

Speaking about the event, RHASS Chairman, Bill Gray said: “This year’s Showcase will give us a fantastic opportunity to bridge the gap between a no-show year in 2020 and the 180th Royal Highland Show celebration in 2022, the bicentennial anniversary of our very first show.

“This Showcase will enable us to shine a light on our farmers and rural communities, who have been steadfast throughout this pandemic and allow us the opportunity to promote rural Scotland to a wider audience.”

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “While it’s a shame that we cannot meet in the usual way, I am looking forward to being able to recognise the hard work of the entrants and celebrate their achievements at the Showcase, albeit via livestream.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to see progress and that next year we will be able to mark the 180th Royal Highland Show and bicentennial anniversary of the first show, together in person.”

John Yates, Chief Executive of The British Texel Sheep Society, said: “With ever changing legislation surrounding social distancing and other related Covid-19 restrictions, getting this event off the ground has clearly taken a considerable amount of time and planning.

“The Texel Society fully supports the event and wishes all those connected with it, and competing at it, the best of luck in making this the unique celebration of Scottish agriculture it deserves to be.”

Bill Gray added: “This event will see Scotland’s agricultural industry taking centre stage as the country re-emerges from this dark time.

“It will be a tremendous Showcase of everything that RHASS champions, from equestrian to technical innovation, Scotland’s finest produce to sheep-shearing, forestry to farriery and of course the finest livestock.

“It is our opportunity to bring to life our industry’s work, to support our sector’s mental wellbeing and create greater understanding between producer and consumer to help build a sustainable industry.

“Scottish Government support will enable us to deliver a fantastic Showcase and provide a legacy of digital innovation and global reach for the future.”

Details of the event will be released over the coming days.