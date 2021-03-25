THOUSANDS of shoppers have been duped into a really badly photoshopped Tesco scam.

Over 26,000 customers have shared the shockingly bad scam which promises gift bags containing a £75 voucher “plus surprises” for the supermarket chain.

The illegitimate Tesco UK Facebook page popped up on the social media site yesterday and since then thousands have been duped into entering the dodgy scam.

Images of the apparent “gift bags” were posted yesterday and shows a group of five random people standing around a mass of blue bags.

The Tesco logo has been crudely photoshopped onto the front of the bags and the t-shirts of two of the people.

And on the t-shirts of two of the unknown group, the square Tesco logo has been so badly placed over the top that you can see the square edges.

The bags on the floor also have had the logo placed over the top in a raw fashion, showing that it is clearly fake.

The “competition” was apparently being organised to celebrate the supermarket chain’s 75th anniversary.

However, Tesco has been in business since 1919 and celebrates their 102nd year in business later on this year.

The scammers captioned the image of the bags saying: “Tesco is going to celebrate its 75th anniversary on March 25, 2021.

“In order to help our loyal customers every single person who has shared and commented before 8pm Thursday will be sent one of these Gift bags containing a £75 voucher plus surprises that will make your heart flutter!”

As of today the post has been shared extensively on Facebook, reaching in excess of 26,000 shares and unfortunately convinced users it was real.

Lizzie Czyzewicz said: “This is such a lovely idea. A lot of people would really appreciate a little pick me up surprise.”

Janmat Freemantle posted: “Happy 75th anniversary to all the staff and going that extra mile to help us stay safe.”

However, others were quick to point out the shockingly bad photoshop and editing of the picture.

Campbell Lewis also said: “This should be used to determine the electorate.

“If you believe the post, they take your name off the voter roll.”

Lewis Garrity commented: “And the award for Photoshop of the year goes to.”

Mel Darby posted: “Thought they celebrated 100 years in 2019.”

Kieran Standing also said: “People still fall for these even with these amazing Photoshop skills.”

A Tesco spokesperson today said:Tesco UK only has one Facebook page.

“Any other page is potentially a scam and social media users should not click on them.

“Our social media scams page provides some helpful tips on how to spot and avoid scams online.”