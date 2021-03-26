Calls for Scots Drag Race UK winner to become the face of IRN-BRU

DRAG fans are calling for IRN-BRU to make Scots star Lawrence Chaney the face of their famous national staple.

Hundreds of Twitter users have called on AG Barr this week to make the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner the mascot to the iconic Scottish drink.

The call comes after fellow Drag Race UK contestant Tayce was revealed as the new face of Coca-Cola this week.

Glasgow drag queen, Paris Ettamol, tweeted the idea on Wednesday, writing: “So Tayce is the new face of Coca Cola, how do we get @ShadyLawrence as the face of @irnbru?”

More than 8,000 supporters liked the tweet times – including Lawrence who retweeted the request – showing she would be keen for endorsement.

The post also gained hundreds of retweets and comments from excited fans.

@MusicOwlScot said: “100% agree with this, love Lawrence.

“We love our other national drink and @ShadyLawrence would be a fantastic ambassador for it. Imagine how brilliant the adverts would be.”

@BrianGr16285359: “Listen, I couldnae get my face on their brand when my beard was ginger, so good luck if Shady Lawrence can get hers on it.”

@tan_man19: “Omg I can hear her screaming the tag lines already. Please.”

And @emsey2902 added: “Ahh @irnbru c’mon now we need this in our life the now.”

Lawrence, whose birth name is Lawrence Maidment, won the BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK earlier this month.

She beat her rivals in a final lip sync to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

Host RuPaul commended the Scottish queen for her ‘charisma’ and ‘uniqueness’ during the show.

The Glasgow queen was notorious for her brilliant one liners on the show and humour that left RuPaul in stitches.

Lawrence became an instant hit with fans with a number of costumes inspired by her hometown with inspirations of Michelle McManus and Charles Rennie Macintosh.

When asked by RuPaul if she wanted to relocate to London sometime in the future, she responded: “Glasgow is where my heart is. My central base, I always want to be in Glasgow.”