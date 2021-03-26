INCREDIBLE images show the moment a 30-tonne whale was retrieved by two huge diggers on a Scottish beach.

After washing up at Cliff Beach on the Isle of Lewis earlier this week, the sea mammal was transported to a landfill site in Bennadrove in Stornoway to be buried on Wednesday.

The deceased fin whale was approximately 16metres long and weighed over 30 tonnes.

However, transporting such a large animal does not come without its difficulties, with the use of two large diggers highlighting the sheer scale of the mission.

The sea creature can be seen lying next to two orange diggers on the shores of the sandy Lewis beach.

In the background crashing waves add to the dramatic nature of the operation.

A video also shows the enormous animal being dragged along the beach by the combined strength of two large diggers.

Speaking today Morris Macleod, 73, who captured a selection of stunning images showing the whales transportation said: “I took a couple of pictures of the recovery but kept well away and stayed on the machair.

“It was a very windy and showery day so as you can see in the close up view a good surf was up.

“My first reaction was that I hope it was a natural cause and not pollution.

“There have been other incidents here in the islands of dolphins and whales having plastic waste in their stomachs.

“Just as I was about to leave the sun came out and this perfect rainbow appeared over the beach, the dead whale was almost at the end of the rainbow.”

Morris, a retired marine consultant living on Lewis, later posted his images to Facebook, writing: “This is a photo from yesterday at Cliff Beach.

“It clearly shows the size of the whale so gives an impression of the challenge it presented to the team tasked with removal of the remains.

“Not an easy or pleasant job!”

The post attracted a mixed response from social media users.

One member wrote: “Should be rolled back into the water or left.

“Let nature take its course.”

Whilst another said: “I’ve heard of them being blown up…Then gulls etc. clean up.”

One user commented: “Not a fun job.”

Another user wrote: “Wow huge.”

Earlier this month a newborn humpback whale was found dead Traigh Mhor, North Tolsta.