Woman Became a Manager After Losing Weight with Gastric Sleeve

43-year-old Marianne Hodge has become the manager of the cosmetic company after

almost being fired due to her low performance; Hodge’s weight loss with gastric sleeve

changed her life.

Marianne Hodge had been experiencing obesity since very early ages and she thinks

this started because of the teenager crisis she went through: “There is nobody in my

family suffering from severe obesity; it was only me. And I think the reason was the

depression I had been through in my teenage years; I was not alone, too. I have gained

most of my excess weight back then and I could not manage to lose them again.”

Hodge was working in operational department of a big cosmetic company. Although she

experienced no problem with her performance related to her obesity at first, as the time

goes by she was getting more easily tired, feeling the need to take sick days off, and

taking breaks very often: “I loved my job and I never intended to skip my duties; but I

was not feeling good at all. My coffee breaks were passing by trying to regularize my

breath and gather up my energy. They have warned me couple of times; eventually

people were secretly talking about the possibility of me getting fired soon.”

Obesity is a serious medical condition resulting with many other significant

diseases

Marianne Hodge was diagnosed with diabetes; other than that, she was suffering from

serious breathing problems: “I knew this was all related to my weight, however after a

certain point my regular daily life has become too hard that let alone exercising, I was

barely able to go to work.”

Finally, Hodge discovered the popular and effective gastric sleeve operations in

Turkey: “I have heard about gastric sleeve operation before but I was not able to afford

it, prices were so expensive. But then later, I discovered that weight loss clinics in

Turkey are offering very good prices for gastric sleeves; rates were almost one tenth of

the treatment prices in UK. I was hesitant about the safety and results naturally;

however, a friend of mine showed me the website of the weight loss clinic in Turkey that

her husband had a gastric sleeve with and I made an inquiry.”

Gastric sleeve in Turkey: Popular, effective and cheap

Turkey has become one of the most popular countries famous for the successful

bariatric surgery and very advantageous prices; while the gastric sleeve surgery is

offered in high rates in many countries, the number of treatment seekers travelling to

Turkey for this effective weight loss procedure is increasing day by day.

Marianne Hodge has made an inquiry to Mono Obesity Surgery clinic in Turkey and tells

about her decision process: “I was immediately contacted by one of the medical

consultants; she and the bariatric surgeon of the clinic have assessed my condition in

the light of the medical information I have shared with them. Finally, I was found suitable

for gastric sleeve. I was surprised when I saw how their online consultation system

works smoothly and effectively; this is a big flex for international patients. They have

informed me about all the details; they have arranged my accommodation, transfers and

everything.” Patients representative of Mono Obesity Surgery tells about the increasing popularity of

gastric sleeve in Turkey: “The operation allows patients to lose a great amount of

weight within a short period and this happens in the healthiest way. We provide our

patients with nutritional support after the operation and keep in touch with them to track

their progress. We believe, Turkey offers a very good opportunity for those who cannot

afford this operation in their own country.”

After losing 60 kg within a year after gastric bypass, Marianne Hodge’s work

performance has increased significantly and she got promoted to operational manager

position.