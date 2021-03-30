A MAP curator has created a website where people can wedge the Ever Given cargo ship anywhere in the world – including Scottish hotspots.

Garrett Nelson set up the Ever Given Every Where page yesterday to allow internet users to wedge the “true to scale” vessel in areas across the globe.

The quirky site was created to imitate the Ever Given cargo ship which was stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking it for nearly a week.

The cargo ship was freed from the blockage yesterday and the canal has now reopened.

Garrett, also Director of Geographic Scholarship at the Boston Public Library, said it took him only ten minutes to make the entertaining website.

Hilarious images show the cargo ship wedged into some of Scotland’s most popular water landmarks.

While setting up the website, Garrett from Lebanon, New Hampshire wrote: “Why should the Suez Canal have all the fun?

“From the comfort of home you can get the Ever Given stuck wherever you want it.

“Drag and zoom the map to move this big old boat somewhere else. Click the rotate button to get it wedged perfectly.

“Hit the “to scale” button to make it approximately the right size. Or you can make it whatever size you feel like: get it stuck in a swimming pool or across the entire Atlantic Ocean.”

One image shows the Ever Given fit perfectly into the River Clyde, making for an almost life-like recreation of the real blockage in Egypt.

Another hilarious image shows the enormous vessel docked up at Leith Docks in Edinburgh- next to where the Water of Leith emerges.

Another realistic placement shows the Ever Given stuck in the River Dee on the shores of Aberdeen.

The Ever Given can also be seen lodged next to the Skye bridge with its bow ploughed into the Kyle of Lochalsh and its stern stuck into the Isle of Skye.

The website shows the vessel hilariously rammed into the small banks of the River Forth next to the iconic Stirling bridge – despite there being no hope the ship would be able to navigate around the famous bottle neck curve.

Another placement shows the Ever Given parked stuck into the mouth of Loch Ness, keeping a safe distance from the notorious Loch Ness monster.

The boat can also be seen lodged in between the bonny banks of Loch Lomond.

The sheer size of the open Firth of Forth is amplified through placement of the Ever Green as it navigates near The Three Bridges between North and South Queensferry.

Garrett revealed his website on Twitter yesterday prompting hundreds of social media users to wedge the cargo ship in their desired areas.

Garett wrote: “I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a @glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world.”

His post has gained over 16,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.

Stuart Brown had a go, writing: “Alongside the Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith Docks!”

Imola Unger said: “Really puts the size of HMS Belfast and Tower Bridge into perspective!”

And Jeremy Greenbrook-Held added: “I’ve gone ahead and moored it in the Kaipara River at Helensville. Fuck knows how it got around those bends, TBH.”