Hilarious clip shows Alex Salmond “cough eyebrows up”

HILARIOUS footage has emerged showing the moment Alex Salmond “coughed his eyebrows back up” on his head.

Joe Dillon shared a snippet on Twitter on Friday showing Salmond coughing during the announcement that he would be launching his new pro independence Alba Party.

Joe, from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, noticed that the former FM was initially frowning with his eyebrows slanted inwards towards the ground.

But just as Salmond covers his mouth and lets out a cough, Joe noticed that the 66-year-old’s bushy eyebrows launched themselves back up into position.

Joe shared the perfectly timed clip on Twitter on Friday, writing: “My favourite bit was when Salmond coughed his eyebrows back up.”

Twitter users loved the perfectly timed snippet, with the post now reaching over 6,000 likes, 900 retweets and dozens of comments.

@jeffadoodledoo commented: “Comedy gold.”

@hillbillystewc replied: “I’m glued to this clip.

“I just can’t stop watching it.

“Brilliant.”

@SongWarmonger joked: “Did he blow them up through his thumb?”

And @andrewcheerio added: “Can’t abide Salmond but this is one of the funniest things I’ve seen all year.”