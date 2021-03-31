How to Brand Your Business on a Budget in 5 Easy Steps

Believe it or not, there are many ways to brand your business without spending an excessive amount of cash. You don’t always have to break the bank to stand out in the corporate world, so here are some budget-friendly tips to become recognisable in your field.

Create a Buyer Persona

Understanding your audience is the first step to creating branding that resonates with the right people. So, take a good hard look at the data and create a buyer persona. This represents the values and characteristics of your ideal customer and helps to bring your marketing efforts to life. Give your buyer persona a name and age. Think about what social networks they use, what their income is and their preferred methods of communication. From there, you can start to reach out in effective ways.

Develop an Identity for Your Brand

Once you’ve asked questions about your audience you can answer questions that are more introspective to your brand. For example, consider your company values. What do you represent and how do you want people to talk about you? This will make it easier to craft content that reflects your core values and morals. For example, if one of your values is to be accessible to customers, you can focus on updating contact information on social media. Just Know to How

Develop a Brand Voice and Tone

Every company is different. While some use humour to bond with their audience including social media communities, others take a more strait-laced, factual approach. Think about whether you want to use conversational language that connects with consumers or whether you’d prefer to approach things from a more technical angle. This will largely be driven by the type of services and products you offer. But it’s up to you to take control of your brand’s voice and to keep it consistent across channels.

Build a Presence on Social Media

Knowing your audience will help you discover where they hang out on social media. Once you’ve pinpointed the most frequented channels you can then start to build a presence for your brand on those particular channels. Consistency is key here. Posting regularly and interacting with followers is an important way to stand out. Create a social media calendar for yourself to help you plan and schedule content well in advance. Or get an SEO agency Kent to do the hard work for you.

Create a Blog

Starting and developing a blog is a cost-effective way to showcase your tone of voice and brand character. It’s also a great place to focus on topics of interest relevant to your brand. Writing regular articles can set you apart as thought leaders. It also provides content for your social channels allowing you to share high-end material often.

Hire a digital agency Kent such as Whitefish Marketing to take care of your brand voice, content marketing and social media strategy.